Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County Road G-37/Old Mormon Bridge Road scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 a.m.

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Sept. 20, 2022 – A CN Railway project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road G-37/Old Mormon Bridge Road just east of I-29/I-680 system interchange will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 until Saturday morning Oct. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.

This closure will impact Crescent commuters using the interstate system. Motorists will follow a marked detour route using Pottawattamie County Road G-37, Interstate 29, North 16th Street, West Broadway/Kanesville Boulevard, and North Broadway/Old Lincoln Highway (see map).

The DOT will also be closing several ramps at the I-29/I-680 system interchange.

I-29 Exit 61A from northbound I-29 to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37 (southeast quadrant straight ramp)

I-29 Exit 61A from southbound I-29 South to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37 (southwest quadrant loop ramp)

I-680 Exit 3 from eastbound I-680 to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37. All eastbound traffic will be directed onto the southeast loop ramp to northbound I-29.

Contact: Scott Suhr at 712-243-7627 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us