Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County Road G-37/Old Mormon Bridge Road scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 a.m.

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Sept. 20, 2022 – A CN Railway project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road G-37/Old Mormon Bridge Road just east of I-29/I-680 system interchange will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 until Saturday morning Oct. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.

This closure will impact Crescent commuters using the interstate system. Motorists will follow a marked detour route using Pottawattamie County Road G-37, Interstate 29, North 16th Street, West Broadway/Kanesville Boulevard, and North Broadway/Old Lincoln Highway (see map).

 The DOT will also be closing several ramps at the I-29/I-680 system interchange.

  • I-29 Exit 61A from northbound I-29 to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37 (southeast quadrant straight ramp)
  • I-29 Exit 61A from southbound I-29 South to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37 (southwest quadrant loop ramp)
  • I-680 Exit 3 from eastbound I-680 to eastbound Pottawattamie County Road G-37. All eastbound traffic will be directed onto the southeast loop ramp to northbound I-29.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Scott Suhr at 712-243-7627 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us

