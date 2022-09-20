Dentist Commemorates The Life Of Her Late Brother By Publishing His Book About Life Reflections
EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island, New York based dentist, Dr. Parul Dua Makkar has published a book co-authored by her late brother Dr. Manu Dua (also a dentist). Manu was diagnosed with oral cancer in July 2019 and passed away at age 34 on March 14, 2021. His book " Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide" is meant to encourage readers to live life to the fullest, doing the things that bring you joy.
"This book is a collection of deep introspective essays on everything from how to manage your fears, transcend failure, to the true meaning of pursuing your dreams." said Dr. Parul Dua Makkar. "My brother believed that even the worst of times and under the worst of circumstances, the human mind, body and soul had a remarkable capacity to heal."
Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/Life-Interrupted-Duas-Survival-Guide/dp/1736058711/
Some excerpts from Life Interrupted include:
On the Ability to Endure
That ability to endure can be broken down into what we perceive as to be the reason for our suffering and our sense of hope in a tangible better future. Even when we are faced with the most trying of circumstances, what we are willing to endure and overcome is directly correlated with what we perceive to be the ultimate outcome of that suffering. That ultimate outcome is related to our sense of hope. As I have mentioned before, that level of hope does not in any way have to be realistic, but it has to be tangible enough in our minds that we may utilize it as a tool to endure the current circumstances.
On Fear
From a societal standpoint we have evolved significantly as a civilization whereby most of our fears are less driven by a fight or flight ability to survive, and more of an emotional evolution where we create environments that both induce our fear and allow it to irrationally perpetuate without any real consequences other than the ones, we have convinced ourselves that theoretically may happen.
On Failure
One must also note that although it is imperative to overcome the fear of failure, like most things in life moderation is key. We cannot confuse our repeated failures without actionable changes in our patterns as being constructive. In the words of Albert Einstein, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”.
On Finding Eternal Peace
We often try socially to impart our importance on to others, yet the irony of the fact is that it was a fruitless effort, evidenced most when you sit there helpless, temporarily displaced from your world in a form of time warp. Nothing matters at this moment, none of your trivial daily tasks matter, as you are stripped of all ego and left in a meditative state. Often, we find this meditative state hard to reach during our busy lives, and it requires great practice and patience to reach such a state.
Dr. Dua's Survival Guide' is already a winner of CIPA EVVY Award for Motivational/Inspirational books.
About Dr. Parul D. Makkar
Dr. Parul D. Makkar is the founder of P.D.M Family Dental on Long Island, New York. She completed her Bachelor of Science from University of Central Oklahoma, Magna Cum Laude and then DDS from University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, in 2003. After relocating to New York from Canada, she then completed GPR training from Staten Island University Hospital. Dr. Makkar is the recipient of the Denobi Awards 2022 as well as LI Excellence in Healthcare 2022. Since losing her younger sibling (and fellow dentist) Dr. Manu Dua to oral cancer, Dr. Makkar devotes her time educating doctors and patients alike about risk factors, prevention and advocating for early diagnosis
About Dr. Parul D. Makkar
Dr. Parul D. Makkar is the founder of P.D.M Family Dental on Long Island, New York. She completed her Bachelor of Science from University of Central Oklahoma, Magna Cum Laude and then DDS from University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, in 2003. After relocating to New York from Canada, she then completed GPR training from Staten Island University Hospital. Dr. Makkar is the recipient of the Denobi Awards 2022 as well as LI Excellence in Healthcare 2022. Since losing her younger sibling (and fellow dentist) Dr. Manu Dua to oral cancer, Dr. Makkar devotes her time educating doctors and patients alike about risk factors, prevention and advocating for early diagnosis
