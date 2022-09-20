September 20 - Colorado Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Denver, September 20, 2022 - Today, in celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging eligible Coloradans to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration is up to date.

“National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to register to vote!” said Secretary Griswold. “Registering to vote is the first step in making sure your voice is heard in our elections. I encourage all eligible Coloradans to make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and, if they haven’t registered to vote, to do so today!”

Coloradans can register to vote or update their registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov. They can also register to vote in person at their local county clerk’s office. For a complete list of county clerks, click here.

Colorado is one of the country’s leaders in percentage of registered voters. As of September 1, 2022, over 3.7 million Coloradans were registered to vote. During last year’s National Voter Registration Day, which took place on September 28, 2021, a total of 10,252 Colorado voters either registered to vote or updated their voter registration.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan day dedicated to encouraging voter participation and increasing public awareness about state requirements for voting.

County election offices may begin mailing ballots for the 2022 General Election to registered voters on October 17.