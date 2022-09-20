Sobriety is One Step Closer for the Charleston Community Thanks to this Treatment Center
‘Transcendence Treatment Center’ Removes Treatment Barriers for Lowcountry Residents with Blue Cross Blue Shield InsuranceCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When North Charleston’s Transcendence Treatment Center noticed substance abuse issues in the Lowcountry community, it vowed to help put a stop to this. The rehabilitation center recently got one step closer to this goal as of early September 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.
With over 62 million members across the United States, Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance helps its members receive the care they deserve. Transcendence Treatment Center is ecstatic to continue lowering barriers to entry for recovery in the Lowcountry community.
“Every person struggling with an addiction deserves the opportunity for recovery, but we understand that getting help is not easy for many,” says CEO Mansoor Sandhu. “We hope this addition of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance allows individuals who may not have been able to receive help in the past a new opportunity and chance at a sober life.”
With increased drug overdose deaths in 2020 throughout the state of South Carolina, there is no time better than the present to address the options that Transcendence Treatment Center can offer for one’s recovery journey. Blue Cross Blue Shield members can now have the financial burden of recovery lifted immensely — a major feat for those looking to heal.
At Transcendence Treatment Center, patients develop programs that work with their schedule and goals in order to heal in a personalized, effective way that can be life-changing. If you or anyone you know is suffering from addiction and could likely benefit from the services that Transcendence Treatment Center has to offer, visit its website for further information or call 854-222-3773.
###
Established in 2021, Transcendence Treatment Center can help you flourish to your new level of fulfillment and purpose. Transcendence means going beyond the perceived limits of something and that is exactly what Transcendence Treatment Center does with its individualized approaches to recovery. To learn more about Transcendence Treatment Center, visit https://ttreatment.org/ or call 854-222-3773.
Transcendence Treatment Center
Transcendence Treatment Center
+1 843-222-3773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other