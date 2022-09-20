invenioLSI Goes Live with P2P solution built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for Penguin Random House

In partnership with invenioLSI Penguin Random House goes live with an SAP BTP P2P Solution

READING, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector and media entertainment organizations, today announced the successful Go-Live of their Procure to Pay (P2P) solution for Penguin Random House, a New York-based publishing company.

The P2P solution created by invenioLSI and based in SAP BTP took a standard P2P solution and enhanced it with custom UI5 apps, workflows, role conditions and analytics. Nitin Buantoa, VP of Delivery and Account Management spoke about the projects vision and dedication to Penguin Random House’s P2P transformation stating, “The P2P project has been 18 months of hard work in preparation, development, and delivery with many moving parts on a technical platform that SAP is still in the process of developing. The vision has always been to deliver a custom procurement system tailored to the business need while leveraging new technology and planning for the future as PRH continues its plan to move to the next level with S4 journey.

invenioLSI’s solution provides an enhanced customer view using finely crafted Fiori apps and completes the customer's goal of integrating the company’s purchasing department with their account payable department. This solution will ultimately strengthen compliance and control among vendors, contracts, regulations, buyers, and accounts payable. The benefits include:

• Actively control and improve global spend

• Consolidate most manual commerce processes to reduce errors

• Streamline catalog maintenance, saving time and freeing up resources

• Rapidly enable the approval of new suppliers

• Drive savings to the bottom line to maximize the value of sourcing negotiations



"Both the invenioLSI team and Penguin Random House team have made tremendous strides together. We are now stabilizing the systems and looking forward to new projects to come."

— Stella Quartarella, Head of SAP & Finance Systems Penguin Random House UK



About invenioLSI

The largest independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today.

About Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House is the international home to more than 300 editorially and creatively independent publishing imprints. Their mission is to ignite a universal passion for reading by creating books for everyone. They believe that books, and the stories and ideas they hold, have the unique capacity to connect us, change us, and carry us toward a better future for generations to come.