Simone Moore Delivers Captivating Performance as Leading Lady in Shakespeare Center LA Production of Macbeth
Jamaican-born Actress Stars Alongside Keith David and Geoffrey Owens in a Live-Action Graphic Novel Adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy
Keith David was in Macbeth on Broadway in 1987 with Estelle Parsons, so I was very excited and a bit intimidated to work with him, but he was so generous that all of that quickly went away”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simone Moore, Jamaican-born actress, writer, and artist, gets a featured role in the first live-action graphic novel adaptation of Macbeth. The virtual play produced by Shakespeare Center LA also stars Keith David and Geoffrey Owens.
The show premiered during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now streaming for free via shakespearecenter.org.
Simone gives a compelling performance as the ruthless and overly ambitious Lady Macbeth. This version of Macbeth includes comic book-style illustrations with a diverse group of actors. The role of Macbeth is played by legendary actor, Keith David. Geoffrey Owens, known for his role on The Cosby Show, plays Banquo, Duncan, and the Doctor.
"Keith David was in Macbeth on Broadway in 1987 with Estelle Parsons, so I was very excited and a bit intimidated to work with him, but he was so generous that all of that quickly went away. I had always wanted to work with him, he's on my vision board, he is such a craftsman, and he makes it all seem so effortless," says Simone Moore.
The classic tragedy highlights a Scottish general's desire to become king after hearing the prediction from three witches. Lady Macbeth persuades her husband to kill the king and take over the throne. Eventually, Macbeth's insecurities and hunger for power lead to a series of tragic events. The production aired on the Public Broadcasting Service and is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program that brings professional theater companies to middle and high schools throughout the country.
"To be a Shakespearean actor takes a lot of practice. You have to love it, and I love it. It also means throwing oneself fully into a moment and surrendering to Shakespeare's rhythm. I am most alive when acting Shakespeare, and it's really the best use of my instrument as an actor," says Simone Moore.
Simone is known for recurring roles and guest star appearances on television series like NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, HBO's Random Acts of Flyness, Boston Legal, Cold Case, Without A Trace, and the hit sitcom All of Us. She has performed in numerous theater productions like Hamlet, In the Footprint with The Civilians Theater Company in New York City, and the Two Gentlemen of Verona, which received favorable reviews from the Los Angeles Times. The Caribbean actress is also the writer and producer of The Divorce Comedy: A Spiritual Study. Her one-woman show explores the absurdity, isolation, and loss of identity of a Jamaican immigrant's experience in marriage and divorce.
ABOUT SIMONE MOORE
Simone Moore is an actress, writer, and artist born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and raised in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to numerous theater performances, Simone has appeared in hit television series such as Boston Legal, Cold Case, Without A Trace, and All of Us. Simone received her MFA from the University of California at San Diego, where she studied under Des McAnuff, Tina Landau, Fiona Shaw, Darko Tresnjak, and Lisa Harrow of the Royal Shakespeare Company. She is more recently known for her appearances as Sherry Jones in NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Coretta Scott King in HBO's Random Acts of Flyness, and Lady Macbeth for The Shakespeare Center Los Angeles' production of Macbeth. She is also the writer and director of The Divorce Comedy: A Spiritual Study, which premiered at REDCAT's 2020 New Original Works (N.O.W.) Festival and can be streamed on YouTube. To learn more about Simone, visit www.simonemoore.com.
