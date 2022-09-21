Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,686 in the last 365 days.

Bullseye Media Donates to Smile Bangladesh

Bullseye Media, LLC logo

Bullseye Media, LLC logo

Company proudly supports the work of client, Dr. John Wallace

Bullseye is proud to support the incredibly important work of Smile Bangladesh, which allows underserved people in rural areas to receive the reconstructive care they need.”
— Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media, LLC (Bullseye) announces it has donated to Smile Bangladesh, a New Jersey based non-profit organization that provides cleft palate surgery to children and adults in need in Bangladesh and around the world. Bullseye matched the first 10 $300 contributions for a total of $3,000, which will pay for 10 cleft palate surgeries.

According to the Smile Bangladesh website, it is estimated that there are up to 300,000 children and adults in Bangladesh with unrepaired cleft deformities, and less than 30 surgeons in the country with formal training in cleft surgery. Smile Bangladesh is dedicated to providing free care for these individuals by supporting volunteer surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses who travel to rural and urban areas of Bangladesh to repair facial clefts.

“Bullseye is proud to support the incredibly important work of Smile Bangladesh, which allows underserved people in rural areas to receive the reconstructive care they need to live normal, more comfortable lives,” said Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote. “We are honored to have Dr. John Wallace as a client as well.”


About Bullseye Media
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.

For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.

###

Jennifer Saunders
Bullseye Media LLC
+1 703-626-1297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Bullseye Media Donates to Smile Bangladesh

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.