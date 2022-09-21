Bullseye Media Donates to Smile Bangladesh
Company proudly supports the work of client, Dr. John Wallace
Bullseye is proud to support the incredibly important work of Smile Bangladesh, which allows underserved people in rural areas to receive the reconstructive care they need.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media, LLC (Bullseye) announces it has donated to Smile Bangladesh, a New Jersey based non-profit organization that provides cleft palate surgery to children and adults in need in Bangladesh and around the world. Bullseye matched the first 10 $300 contributions for a total of $3,000, which will pay for 10 cleft palate surgeries.
— Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote
According to the Smile Bangladesh website, it is estimated that there are up to 300,000 children and adults in Bangladesh with unrepaired cleft deformities, and less than 30 surgeons in the country with formal training in cleft surgery. Smile Bangladesh is dedicated to providing free care for these individuals by supporting volunteer surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses who travel to rural and urban areas of Bangladesh to repair facial clefts.
“Bullseye is proud to support the incredibly important work of Smile Bangladesh, which allows underserved people in rural areas to receive the reconstructive care they need to live normal, more comfortable lives,” said Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote. “We are honored to have Dr. John Wallace as a client as well.”
About Bullseye Media
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.
###
Jennifer Saunders
Bullseye Media LLC
+1 703-626-1297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other