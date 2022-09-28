NY Festival Advertising Awards select “The [uncertain] Four Seasons” as 2022 Genius 100 Inspiration Award

The Genius 100 “Work of Genius” Inspiration Award spotlights the global advertising campaign of 2021 that inspired the greatest social impact

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award is not only about purpose-driven creative work but also about impact to inspire people to act” — Joachim Kortlepel, Executive Creative Director, Jung von Matt AG

Genius 100 Foundation (G100) in partnership with New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce "The [uncertain] Four Seasons" produced by Jung von Matt AG, Germany as the winner of 2022 the Genius 100 "Work of Genius" Inspiration Award.

“The [uncertain] Four Seasons” was created via partnerships between the UN Act Now (United Nations), digital design agency AKQA, musicians and scientist from all over the world, composer Hugh Crosthwaite and Monash University's Climate Change Communication Research Hub. It was conceived to place pressure on world leaders to act decisively at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021"

The commercial shares brief segments of the beloved, iconic classical piece by Vivaldi - recomposed using weather and climate data for the year 2050 based on the IPCC report. IPCC is Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. Each piece (of the 14) was different, because the data sets had to be changed regionally. 14 orchestras on 6 continents were included with the help of the United Nations.

“This spot is so arresting and poignant, it literally stops you in your tracks,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “First of all, it is a brilliant concept, but getting 14, mostly youth orchestras to play a recomposed version of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, tailored by geography, is breath-takingly extraordinary.”

At the start of Youth and Public Empowerment Day at UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 5th, 2021, the [uncertain] Four Seasons performances were released.

”We are deeply honored to win this highly prestigious award,” states Joachim Kortlepel, Executive Creative Director, Jung von Matt AG, Germany (the agency that produced The [uncertain] Four Seasons). ”The Genius 100 Inspiration Award is not only about purpose-driven creative work but also about impact to inspire people to act. As creatives we believe that a single idea can change the world. Or, as Albert Einstein famously noted, “A new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move toward higher levels.”

Kortlepel further states, “The [uncertain] Four Seasons is our attempt to think different. We needed to tell the story of climate change differently. With the [uncertain] Four Seasons our hope is that by reflecting the risks of climate change in music - as the one universal language everybody speaks - we can help people experience what a radically new aesthetic and lived experience might feel like. We believe that we need to humanize climate science and climate data so that we can connect more with people.”

This year, the GENIUS of WORK Inspiration Award and Showcase was judged by the late Genius 100 Global Ambassador and Inspiration Award Chairman, James Caan* and a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, including Jose Miguel Sokoloff, Sima Simar, and Don Tapscott.

“We are honored to partnered with New York Festivals Advertising Awards to present the G100 “Work of Genius” Inspiration Award. We (G100) are “Inspired by Einstein”, and this very special award celebrates truly inspired, imaginative work which demands attention and fosters undeniable and significant impact,” states Viener. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

Entry fees for work submitted into the Genius 100 Inspiration Award category will be donated G100 Gift of Sight campaign which supports the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP). HCP’s mission is to cure needless blindness with high-quality, cost-effective eye care in underserved areas of the world. They partner with local eye health providers in areas where the burden of treatable blindness is extremely high, working in over 20 countries throughout South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. To date they have performed over one million sight-restoring surgeries.

*Genius 100 Global Ambassador and Inspiration Award Chair, James Caan

Right at the end of judging the 2022 awards, we received word that our beloved global ambassador, the legendary, New York born and bred, James Caan had passed away. It was a tremendous honor to have him serve as our first Chair of the G100 Inspiration Award and we will forever miss him and his contributions to our organization and the larger-than-life presence he shared with the world.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100 (G100), was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings. The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

The Genius 100 (G100) Visionaries include global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, includes Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and many more accolades and honors.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure. www.genius100visions.com