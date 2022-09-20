Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Named 2022 ‘Madrina’ of Latino Commission on AIDS
The 2022 Cielo Gala will pay tribute to the music industry and raise funds for the Latinos in the South Program of the Latino Commission on AIDS.
We welcome Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as our 2022 Madrina and are grateful for 15 years of partnership with the Miss Universe Organization. We are so thankful for their support of our common cause.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, is the newest Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS. Her role as the organization’s 2022 ambassador to promote HIV and AIDS education and prevention was announced at a media reception today in New York.
"We welcome Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as our 2022 Madrina and to our family of ambassadors from across the world that could have only been made possible by the Miss Universe Organization,” said Guillermo Chacon, president and CEO of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “This year marks the 15th anniversary of our partnership with the Miss Universe Organization, and we are so thankful for their support of our common cause. We look forward to working with our newest Madrina to amplify our education, prevention, and treatment messages in our Latino communities throughout the globe.”
Sandhu, who was born in the village of Kohali in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, draws her inspiration from her mother, who broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family. Driven to support other women the same way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother at health camps addressing women's health and menstrual hygiene.
Deeply conscious of the privilege her mother's struggles have gifted her, Harnaaz today is a strong advocate for women's empowerment, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice. Professionally, Harnaaz is an actor, who hopes to portray characters that break stereotypes that the world has of women.
"I am so honored to be named and serve as the 2022 Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS,” said Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. “More than half of nearly 40 million people living with HIV around the world are women and girls. In this role, I intend to take steps and make special efforts to educate and support women and girls about HIV and AIDS.”
Miss Universe Sandhu Harnaaz will make her first official appearance as Madrina of the Commission at its annual Cielo Gala on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Latinx community. The 2022 Gala will pay tribute to the music industry and its efforts to fight AIDS, celebrate 15 years of the Commission’s Latinos in the South program, and raise funds to continue its services in the South.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990, dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
