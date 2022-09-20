Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Named 2022 ‘Madrina’ of Latino Commission on AIDS

The 2022 Cielo Gala will pay tribute to the music industry and raise funds for the Latinos in the South Program of the Latino Commission on AIDS.

Roy Cosme, president of the Arcos Communications and founder and co-chair of the Cielo Gala (L) and Leandro Rodriguez, vice president of programs for the Latino Commission on AIDS, with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as she was introduced as the 2022 Madrin