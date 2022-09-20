Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,860 in the last 365 days.

Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announces Gas South as the Winner of the “Leadership and Integrity Award”

Gas South wins EMC 2021 Leadership & Integrity Award

Gas South wins EMC 2021 Leadership & Integrity Award

EMC18 - New York - Sept 14-15th, 2022

“The Gas South team has shown a profound commitment to ‘giving back and they serve as role models for the entire retail energy industry.”

“I’m grateful to Energy Marketing Conferences for acknowledging the importance of altruistic work in our industry, and I’m proud to accept this honor on behalf of our entire team. -”
— Kevin Greiner, CEO, Gas South
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announces the winner of the “Leadership and Integrity Award” that was presented at its eighteenth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held in New York City on September 14th and 15th.

Hundreds of attendees from all over the country participated in the largest networking and learning event in the competitive energy industry.

Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award were AnswerNet, Clearview Energy, Constellation Energy, Freedom Energy Logistics, Gas South, Rhythm Energy, and Rushmore Energy. Also nominated were the founding members of the Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL): Calpine Energy, Clean Choice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG, Shell Energy, and Vistra Energy.

“The winner of the Leadership and Integrity Award was Gas South. We congratulate Kevin Greiner its CEO since inception on building an amazing company,” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences.

“Gas South donates 5% of all its profits each year to charities that help disabled or underprivileged children. The Gas South team has shown a profound commitment to ‘giving back and they serve as role models for the entire retail energy industry.”

“Giving back is as core to our company as natural gas, which is why we have such a strong focus on our mission to ‘Be A Fuel For Good,’” said Greiner. “I’m grateful to Energy Marketing Conferences for acknowledging the importance of altruistic work in our industry, and I’m proud to accept this honor on behalf of our entire team. Strong leadership in the community requires a joint effort across the board, from our HR team to each and every volunteer that turns our passion for service into reality.”

The next Energy Marketing Conference is taking place on March 13th and 14th at the Hilton Galleria in Houston Texas.

To view the agenda – click here, https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/

To register for the Energy Marketing Conference, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc19-houston-2023-tickets-410150831177

About Energy Marketing Conferences:

Founded in 2013, the mission of Energy Marketing Conferences is to help the competitive energy industry grow by advocating for consumer choice in North America and changing the narrative about retail energy.

EMC provides the industry’s absolute longest-running and largest event twice each year (Houston in the Spring and NYC in the Fall). These exciting conferences in premium locations are offered at highly affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry, packing the schedule with the best learning and networking opportunities.

Jack Doueck
Energy Marketing Conferences
+1 917-747-3750
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

EMC Highlights

You just read:

Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announces Gas South as the Winner of the “Leadership and Integrity Award”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.