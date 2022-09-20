Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announces Gas South as the Winner of the “Leadership and Integrity Award”
“The Gas South team has shown a profound commitment to ‘giving back and they serve as role models for the entire retail energy industry.”
"I'm grateful to Energy Marketing Conferences for acknowledging the importance of altruistic work in our industry, and I'm proud to accept this honor on behalf of our entire team." NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announces the winner of the "Leadership and Integrity Award" that was presented at its eighteenth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held in New York City on September 14th and 15th.
— Kevin Greiner, CEO, Gas South
Hundreds of attendees from all over the country participated in the largest networking and learning event in the competitive energy industry.
Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award were AnswerNet, Clearview Energy, Constellation Energy, Freedom Energy Logistics, Gas South, Rhythm Energy, and Rushmore Energy. Also nominated were the founding members of the Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL): Calpine Energy, Clean Choice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG, Shell Energy, and Vistra Energy.
“The winner of the Leadership and Integrity Award was Gas South. We congratulate Kevin Greiner its CEO since inception on building an amazing company,” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences.
“Giving back is as core to our company as natural gas, which is why we have such a strong focus on our mission to ‘Be A Fuel For Good,’” said Greiner. “I’m grateful to Energy Marketing Conferences for acknowledging the importance of altruistic work in our industry, and I’m proud to accept this honor on behalf of our entire team. Strong leadership in the community requires a joint effort across the board, from our HR team to each and every volunteer that turns our passion for service into reality.”
The next Energy Marketing Conference is taking place on March 13th and 14th at the Hilton Galleria in Houston Texas.
To view the agenda – click here, https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/
To register for the Energy Marketing Conference, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc19-houston-2023-tickets-410150831177
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Founded in 2013, the mission of Energy Marketing Conferences is to help the competitive energy industry grow by advocating for consumer choice in North America and changing the narrative about retail energy.
EMC provides the industry’s absolute longest-running and largest event twice each year (Houston in the Spring and NYC in the Fall). These exciting conferences in premium locations are offered at highly affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry, packing the schedule with the best learning and networking opportunities.
Jack Doueck
Energy Marketing Conferences
+1 917-747-3750
