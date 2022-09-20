Pluto7 Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program
Pluto7 Consulting Inc. today announced that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program.
Pluto7 Consulting Inc. today announced that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Pluto7 provides to businesses using SAP solutions.
— Manju Devadas, Founder & CEO, Pluto7
Pluto7 offers data migration solutions and services to provide businesses with robust analytics and scalability with AI/ML. Demand sensing is a core function of today’s streamlined supply chains and enterprises are increasingly aware of the growing dependence on their data to gain insights that predict consumer demand, product shortages, and global disruptions in the near and long term. And, as the importance of supply chain connectivity increases, supply chain leaders are looking for ways to centralize their data and get it in motion to thrive on rapid change and cushion their operations with key demand-sensing signals right at their fingertips. This is made possible with Pluto7 solutions that help customers evaluate and analyze the sources with more context to make agile and informed decisions.
Businesses today are also eager to work in a multi-cloud environment as this gives them an opportunity to leverage the variety of cloud instances that suit their varied business needs. The new partnership with SAP opens the door to a wider ecosystem of businesses looking for a trusted advisor to guide their data migration and supply chain needs.
“Businesses that use SAP technologies are transforming at a rapid pace and can benefit from leveraging AI and ML in their supply chain processes to improve customer experience,” said Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7. “Pluto7’s solutions and experience combined with our new partnership with SAP help the ecosystem at large to reach new heights.”
About Pluto7 Consulting Inc.
Pluto7 is a supply chain solutions provider with 2 decades of domain expertise in various industries like Retail, Manufacturing, CPG, Oil & Gas, Energy, Automotive, Hi-Tech, and Healthcare. Their solutions are transparent like a Glass-box which means they can be tweaked, extended, and integrated as per the customer’s unique use cases. Pluto7 focuses on solving the customer’s supply chain pain points in 15+ areas from Demand Forecasting and Sensing to Inventory Management, Order Fulfillment, Factory Automation, and many more nodes across operations. Pluto7 has received awards and recognition from Gartner, USC Marshall, and Google Cloud for its supply chain strategy and solutions capabilities. Some of their happy customers include AB InBev, Levi’s, Schlumberger, TVS. For more information, visit pluto7.com and request a complimentary solution demo today.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
