iACADEMY wins awards for top-class education services in the Philippines

Leading Arts and Design Education Provider, Philippines 2022 Most Innovative Education Provider in Philippines, 2022 iACADEMY has played a big role in pioneering the education system of the Philippines

iACADEMY has won titles for its exceptional performances in providing Leading Arts and Design and Most Innovative Education Provider in the Philippines 2022.

Every year, we step up to meet the ever-changing demands of the industries, and we take it upon ourselves to ensure that our students continue to strive for excellence and make a positive difference.” — Vanessa Tanco, President and CEO of iACADEMY

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iACADEMY has won two titles, “Leading Arts and Design Education Provider, Philippines 2022” & “Most Innovative Education Provider in Philippines, 2022” from World Business Outlook magazine for being one of the best education providers in the Philippines.

20 years old Pioneer in Education

iACADEMY is one of the foremost ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and business schools in the Philippines. It provides degree-level programs with the aim of transforming students into future leaders. The academy was founded in 2002 with special programs in computing, business, liberal arts, and design. The academy was established to address the imbalance between graduates of the academic institutions and the actual requirements of the industry.

Since the last 20 years, iACADEMY has been one of the many brands providing non-traditional education system that are changing the industry game. The academy has pioneered specialized programs that are innovative, technology-based and industry-relevant.

On Par with Industry Demands

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, iACADEMY provided webinar programs to its students. Some of them were, SHARE (Students Health in Adapting to Remote Education) and TheraPETS (a program innovated to shove the online education limits for relieving students’ stress).

iACADEMY is also known for offering specialized programs in design, computing, and business. The school of computing of iACADEMY provides advanced programs on technologies like Software Engineering and Cloud Computing. Recent studies have reported that 98 percent of graduates from iACADEMYhave found jobs or settled within 1 year after their graduation.

The academy very closely monitors its students. They provide intensive training and specialization by enhancing curriculum activities. This set the iACADEMY apart from all other similar institutions offering IT and tech courses. Moreover, apart from what Commission on Higher Education (CHED) requires, iACADEMY offers 500 hours of special training to its students including domain-specific subjects in all the computing programs.

The iACADEMY also stays updated with several technology skills and reports around the world that involve the discussion of emerging new technologies to incorporate the new findings in the study curriculum.

The academy delivers the latest cutting-edge education and the most recent advancements in their respective disciplines. As an institution, they believe it’s their responsibility to ensure that the students have the fundamental skills necessary to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century and are prepared for the workplace.

Ujal Nair, Editor at World Business Outlook, justified the award title, “iACADEMY’s continuous efforts in delivering excellent education in the fields of business, computing, and design worldwide is outstanding. Their curriculum ensures up-to-date skillsets for the fields of Arts and Design. Their academic solutions are impressively innovative.”

Commenting on the Award announcement, Vanessa Tanco, President and CEO of iACADEMY said, "Our goal is to outperform our efforts in providing exceptional value to our students. Every year, we step up to meet the ever-changing demands of the industries, and we take it upon ourselves to ensure that our students continue to strive for excellence and make a positive difference. All of these accolades highlight our mission to be game changers, not only for our country, but also for the rest of the world."

About iACADEMY

iACADEMY is one of the leading ICT and business schools, providing degree level programs. Living up to our mission of transforming students into future leaders, our graduates are competent individuals, sought after by local and international employers. It is a game-changing school in Makati City that offers specialized SHS and college courses in the fields of Computing, Business and Liberal Arts, and Design.

https://iacademy.edu.ph/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

Website: https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/