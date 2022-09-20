How To Trigger Happiness Hormones With Simple Habits — Phil Zen Design Blog Post Walks You Through Simple Tips
One of the best ways to activate the production and release of happiness chemicals is by getting active. The more active we are, the more happiness chemicals we pump out and—by extension—the greater our sense of well-being and satisfaction.
Feeling a bit down at times working from home as days get shorter? Most of these feelings are physiologically induced. How to take control
The blog post describes some of the simplest and most impactful adjustments people can make to significantly improve their wellness as they work from home or in an office.
“As increased wellness makes us better beings for ourselves and others, implementing some small changes goes a long way.” said post author Philippe Gryc. “Activity, circadian rhythm, and biophilic design are just a few simple changes we can easily implement for increased wellness.”
The post explores how to improve your physical health through movement and ergonomics, improve mental health through daily routines and interior design, and set up your workspace accordingly to be healthier and more productive.
“The purpose of this post is to assist readers working form home or in an office to improving their wellness by making simple, effective changes.” Gryc explained.
