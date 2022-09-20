Submit Release
How To Trigger Happiness Hormones With Simple Habits — Phil Zen Design Blog Post Walks You Through Simple Tips

One of the best ways to activate the production and release of happiness chemicals is by getting active. The more active we are, the more happiness chemicals we pump out and—by extension—the greater our sense of well-being and satisfaction.

Happiness chemicals are hormones our bodies manufacture to tell our brains to sweep out the cobwebs, turn on the lights, and crackle with power. These are main four happiness chemicals

Your work space set up plays a significant role in your wellness and productivity. From standing desk to ergonomic office chair and your plants around you all have a big impact

Simple changes like introducing plants, active sitting and proper light boost happiness hormones.

Feeling a bit down at times working from home as days get shorter? Most of these feelings are physiologically induced. How to take control

As increased wellness makes us better beings for ourselves and others, implementing some small changes goes a long way.”
— Philippe Gryc
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As days get shorter with changing seasons, people tend to feel anxious and a bit down at times as they try to work from home. There is a simple way to fight those counterproductive feelings, as most of these feelings are physiologically induced.

The blog post describes some of the simplest and most impactful adjustments people can make to significantly improve their wellness as they work from home or in an office. 

“As increased wellness makes us better beings for ourselves and others, implementing some small changes goes a long way.” said post author Philippe Gryc. “Activity, circadian rhythm, and biophilic design are just a few simple changes we can easily implement for increased wellness.” 

The post explores how to improve your physical health through movement and ergonomics, improve mental health through daily routines and interior design, and set up your workspace accordingly to be healthier and more productive.  

“The purpose of this post is to assist readers working form home or in an office to improving their wellness by making simple, effective changes.” Gryc explained.

About Phil Zen Design

Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

