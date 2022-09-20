Dr. Noor Ali helps female entrepreneurs navigate health insurance during open enrollment
It’s not impossible to obtain quality and affordable health insurance as an entrepreneurTAMPA, FL, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Noor Ali is a Concierge Healthcare Advisor for female entrepreneurs in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, and Nevada to name a few. Her service area allows her to serve most entrepreneurs in the United States who typically struggle with obtaining health insurance.
As a medical doctor by trade, Dr. Noor continues her medical practice voluntarily and serves patients in underserved regions of the world. In 2018, she realized that there was an opportunity to help patients “win” in the battle for quality health insurance as an entrepreneur.
Now, she can help anyone looking to make informed decisions about their health insurance but is most passionate about aiding female entrepreneurs. Finding and obtaining health care as an entrepreneur is difficult, but as a female, it can be more exhausting. Dr. Noor has dedicated her work to female entrepreneurs who don’t want to just “make it by” by paying out of pocket for health care or have struggled to find the right coverage in the past.
“Open enrollment is a very busy time of the year in the health insurance industry, but it’s rooted in market psychology and learned behavior. There are health insurance plans being switched, canceled, and enrolled all year long. My advice is to do the evaluation for your healthcare needs BEFORE open enrollment and beat the rush”, says Ali.
One of Dr. Noor’s clients, Attorney Kathy B. says, “Of all the fears that come along with self-employment, finding affordable health insurance that would serve me is at the top of my list. Dr. Noor walked me through my options and the application process. I was approved within 13 hours and she called me personally to let me know. Dr. Noor is passionate about her work and I highly recommend her to anyone looking for experienced help navigating the confusion of health insurance in the U.S.”
Get to know Dr. Noor a little better and check out her recent interview on “Quit Your Job, Sis”, a podcast hosted by Lindsay Hanson on October 24th. In this episode, she will share all the things to consider when leaving your corporate job and health benefits for an entrepreneurial adventure. If you already have a healthcare plan, Dr. Noor has shared “3 Ways to Maximize Your Health Insurance Plan Before the Year Ends” on her blog, here.
If you’re a female entrepreneur looking to take back your health care, book a free consultation with Dr. Noor Ali. Follow us on Instagram for tips on how to protect your growing wealth with off-market health insurance plans @dr.noorhealth.
Find out more on our website: www.drnoorhealth.com
###
Dr. Noor Health helps you find your best-fit health insurance plan, and get set up in a simple and seamless experience.
Dr. Noor Ali is a medical doctor and surgeon who continues her practice on a volunteer basis with patients in underserved regions of the world. She holds advanced educational degrees and experience and is committed to continuing education; which makes her the top qualified professional to help you choose your health insurance plan. Additionally, Dr. Noor aids in research and publication on topics such as infertility and is working on the first guidebook for foreign medical doctors seeking an alternative lucrative career in health insurance.
