CCHR Webinar: Learn More About Holistic Solutions for Better Mental Health
Pharmacognosy is the study and use of botanical resources and natural supplements to treat physical illness as well as mental ailments.
According to data taken from the IQVia Total Patient Tracker Database for Year 2019, extracted February 2020, 61,262 children between the ages of 0-5 years are prescribed antipsychotics in the US.
People should know and understand the risks associated with psychiatric drugs and that there may be alternative solutions. One of the risks is addiction.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting a webinar on the subject of how to achieve better mental health through alternative means. The complimentary event is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM EDT and will feature pharmacist and pharmacognosy consultant Pamela Seefeld. Pharmacognosy is the study of medicinal plants.
It is important for people to know and understand the risks associated with psychiatric drugs and that there may be alternative solutions. One of the risks is addiction. [1]
Several years ago, the New York Times exposed this ugly truth in an article titled, “Many People Taking Antidepressants Discover They Cannot Quit”. The Times data makes a clear case that the reason for the mounting long-term usage rates of these drugs – which were only researched and marketed for short term periodic use – is because antidepressants are addictive. For this particular report, the Times had access to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, with data compiled over the last two decades. “Overall, more than 34.4 million adults took antidepressants in 2013-4, up from 13.4 million in the 1999-2000 survey”, the Times reports. [2]
Guest speaker, Pamela Seefeld has been a practicing pharmacist and pharmacognosy consultant for 30 years. Ms. Seefeld’s focus is on helping individuals to achieve better physical and mental health through natural or alternative means by replacing drugs with natural remedies. [3]
During the event, Ms. Seefeld will delve into scientific facts about the effects certain medications can have on the body. Anyone who works in the field of mental health or if you, or someone you know, has been prescribed psychotropic medication, should attend this event.
Specific Learning Objectives for the event will include:
1. Learning alternative methods of achieving good mental health.
2. Familiarization with effective, natural formulas that can improve one’s well-being.
3. Learning to implement positive key action steps when facing mental distress.
4. Learning about the true effects of drugs on the body.
CCHR has maintained for decades that psychiatry’s claim of psychotropic drugs addressing a chemical imbalance in the brain is false. They are proud to offer relevant and alternative solutions to the reigning psychiatric misinformation that has led so many individuals to be prescribed dangerous mind-altering drugs as a solution for normal human difficulties. [4] To learn more or to register for the event, please call 800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
