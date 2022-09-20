Co-Founder of SafeBreach Will Advise Global Agricultural Cybersecurity Advocate, CyberAg
Itzik Kotler, co-founder of SafeBreach, joins CyberAg advisory board to advance mitigation strategy development in the agriculture sectorEASTON, MARYLAND, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 20, 2022) – CyberAg announced today the appointment of Itzik Kotler, the co-founder of SafeBreach, to its advisory board. Mr. Kotler was recruited to advance mitigation strategy development for CyberAg’s advisory services for the USDA, Farm Credit System and Industry partners. CyberAg was formed in 2019 to advocate for increased cybersecurity investment in the U.S. Food Supply Chain after numerous attacks increased awareness of the vulnerability of the nation’s agricultural infrastructure.
Mr. Kotler brings over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity space. He began his career as a member of the elite Unit 8200 in the Israeli Defense Forces before joining the private sector in a variety of security roles, including security operation center team leader for Radware and CTO at Security Art. In 2014, he co-founded SafeBreach, where he currently serves as CTO. Mr. Kotler is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, a Fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), and a strategic advisor for NextGen Cyber, a non-profit organization focused on increasing diversity in cybersecurity.
“CyberAg is providing critical education and resources to help combat the increasingly persistent and sophisticated cyber attacks faced by those in the agriculture industry,” said Mr. Kotler. “I am honored to join the advisory board and look forward to using my experience in adversarial simulation and proactive security to support their mission to secure our nation’s agriculture infrastructure and food supply chain.”
With Mr. Kotler’s experience, CyberAg will continue to increase engagement with the USDA and industry to advance and expedite the development of its farmer-focused IT services platform, national compliance program and annual national conference on cybersecurity and agriculture.
About CyberAg: CyberAg provides cybersecurity leadership and resources to federal agencies and the agriculture industry on existing and emerging Cyber threats, and recommends, then implements the technologies and mitigation measures necessary to protect them. CyberAg was developed by the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC). ESEC also manages hotDesks, F3 Tech Accelerator and the Chesapeake Ag Innovation Center. For more information, visit https://cyberag.org/
