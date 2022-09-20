9 States Say Yes to Sales Tax vs. Income Tax! Is a National Sales Tax Next?
The Next Generation: The NOW TAX is not just for government funding but to generate and preserve as much wealth as possible for citizens.
NOW TAX will collect enough taxes to start to pay down our national debt”ATHENS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOW TAX USA organization supports the sales tax system over the income tax system for all states and the Federal Government but recommends going to the next generation; the NOW TAX – National Sales and Transaction Tax.
— Stephen Redden - Founder NOW TAX USA
The Sales Tax Trend: Citizens are moving from high-income tax states to non-income tax states. Florida, Texas, and 7 other states have no income tax and use sales tax for funding most of their states’ budgets (however, they still have property taxes). Florida and Texas economies are thought to be the best in the country. The problem with a consumer sales tax system is citizens bear the burden to pay most of the state taxes.
The Next Generation: The compelling reason for the NOW TAX is not just for government funding but to generate and preserve as much wealth as possible for citizens.
NOW TAX system is based on the sales tax system but is expanded by shifting tax collection to “All Segments of the Economy” (ASOE) equally. Just one tax in which all segments of the economy pay the same nominal rate proposed at 1%, but no higher than 5%. By shifting the tax burden to ASOE, it is like citizens getting a raise on average up to $17,000 each! “Everyone and every business will have a little skin in the game!” – Founder Stephen Redden
Note: Internal transactions of families, organizations, or businesses will not be subject to the NOW TAX.
The proposed NOW TAX – National Sales and Transaction Tax System is to replace the income tax and all other Federal Taxes. The draft Amendment/Bill to replace and repeal the 16th Amendment is available for review on NOW TAX USA website.
Why the NOW TAX vs. sales tax and/or income tax:
Example: Like a toll road, think of the United States as a Super-Economic Highway.
And like a toll road, everyone and every business must pay a little something to use it.
On this highway, hundreds of millions of people and businesses, every day, get on it to generate trillions of dollars in sales, financial transactions, and good old fashion paychecks.
It is a pay-as-you-go tax system that could be as low as 1% of all sales and transactions. The logic is based on a consumer sales tax but expanded to all sales and transactions spreading the tax burden to all segments of the economy.
Technical Explanation: Take the sum of the largest tax-common denominator and divide it into the Federal Budget to net the lowest possible tax rate. The largest tax-common denominator used to be thought of as citizens and businesses. However, with modern banking technology, it is easy to determine the largest tax-common denominators, by far, are all sales and transactions.
The NOW TAX System because of its simplicity can be phased in less than one year. The Federal Banking system will be the source of automatic collection. Every sale and transaction is subject to the proposed 1% rate (like a sales tax). Upon bank deposit, the 1% is deducted and automatically sent to the Treasury Department. (Internal transactions of families, organizations, or businesses will not be subject to the NOW TAX).
“Just pay as you go, buy a candy bar and coke, and you have paid your taxes!” – Founder Stephen Redden
More Details: The modern, efﬁcient, simple, national sales and transaction tax system benefits the economy in many ways:
The lowest tax rate possible.
Creates maximum cash ﬂow for the economy, increasing GDP.
The sole and only tax collection system for all segments of the economy (ASOE); no other taxes.
The easiest tax to administer, and collect, the least number of rules, laws, and regulations.
Allows for more personal and business investment.
Stimulates foreign investment in the U.S. economy.
Fund and makes solvent government beneﬁts.
A cash system with no more delinquent taxes.
No payroll withholding and citizens keep 100% of their paycheck.
No forms
No deadlines
No penalties
No filings
For detailed information visit www.NowTaxUSA.com
Stephen Redden
Now Tax USA
+1 727-776-3316
email us here