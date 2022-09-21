Turkish Automotive Spare Parts Manufacturers Delegation visiting Toronto and Montreal
The most distinguished Turkish automotive, heavy truck and bus spare parts manufacturers, distributors, and parts dealers are visiting Toronto and Montreal with the support of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye between October 17 – October 20, 2022.
The participating companies are members of the Konya Chamber of Commerce. Konya is the principal city in Türkiye for the automotive industry hosting an average of two thousand companies. Five hundred companies manufacture (OEM) parts for the primary sector using advanced technology, employing over 15.000 people, and exporting their products to 150 countries, including South America, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and European Union (EU).
The delegation companies produce parts for companies like Volvo, Scania, MAN, Mercedes, DAF, Ford, GMC, and Japanese and Korean automotive brands. Their product line ranges from heavy truck & bus spare parts, glow plugs, connecting rods, air brakes, transmissions, seat covers, shaft, calibration bolts, hydraulic kits, and brake adjusters.
"We’re looking forward to introducing Turkish automotive spare parts manufacturers to their Canadian counterparts. The world auto industry is undergoing a historic transformation, and Canada will be at the forefront of this global shift. Therefore, finding new suppliers and diversifying supply channels are crucial. If you’re in the auto industry, don’t miss these important B2B events in Toronto and Montreal."
Mike Ward, Executive Director, Canada Türkiye Business Council.
There will be B2B meetings with the delegation, presenting an opportunity for Canadian companies to expand their commercial network and meet with new suppliers. The B2B event in Toronto will take place on October 17, 2022, at Hilton Toronto and on October 20, 2022, at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. Those who want to attend the B2B meetings can register on the Toronto event and Montreal event pages.
M.Cagdas Onen
Oppsense Inc.
+1 437-983-8569
cagdas@oppsense.com