Wipelot Wins Industrial of Things World Award For Application In the Logistics Sector

Wipelot has been named the winner of the Industrial Internet of Things World Award 2022

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 19th, Wipelot—one of Turkey’s fastest-growing technology companies in the field of Industrial IoT that implements valuable projects with cutting-edge technologies—was named the winner of the Industry of Things World Award at a ceremony in Berlin.

"Borusan Port Uses Asset Tracking Software To Provide Safety For Workers And Increase Productivity"

Wipelot, a global provider of asset tracking and analysis solutions, collaborated with Borusan Port, one of Turkey's leading port operators, to provide a safer working environment for employees.

By cooperating with Borusan Port, the company gained control over all its operations, provided a safer working environment for its employees, and met the comprehensive occupational safety and real-time location monitoring needs of all assets in the facility.

Thanks to Wipelot's advanced RTLS technology, Borusan Port has reduced the workforce losses caused by contact with Covid-19 and increased the muster area count speed, while providing efficiency in resource, energy, and fuel consumption in operations across the port. In addition to these benefits, Wipelot's advanced RTLS system increased productivity and work safety in the facility.

Most importantly, when a personnel member with a heart condition issued an emergency call using Wipelot Lone Worker Safety System, Borusan Port's health team was able to get to the scene quickly and provide first aid.

"New Productivity System Developed by Wipelot Win Gold Prize"

This system and its benefits provided by Wipelot have been awarded the first prize in developing new solutions for working in the continuous crisis mode category.

As a result of all of Wipelot's occupational safety and productivity systems, employees will be able to work safely and comfortably knowing that they have a system that will help them when they need it.



About Wipelot

Since its establishment in 2005, the technology company Wipelot makes production in the field of industrial IoT and provides software, hardware and consultancy services in the fields of real-time personnel, equipment and environment monitoring that constitute the basis for digital transformation. The company carries out R&D, design and manufacturing activities in the field of industrial IoT, RTLS, RFID, and UWD technologies, and manufactures %100 its own products. Wipelot stands out with its real-time tracking technologies that provide efficiency, speed and occupational safety in the digitalized business processes of the major industrial establishments in the Fortune 500, and offers substantial added value for the industrial branches such as automotive, home appliances, metallurgy, energy, food, health, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and textile, as well as many different sectors such as mining, construction, aviation and defence. Wipelot carries out analyses using the real-time data received from the field and provides efficiency and occupational safety with the instantaneous tracking of the personnel, vehicles, heavy-duty machines, equipment, and semi-products and the monitoring of the values such as temperature, humidity, gas and light in risky work environments. Wipelot is a member of Omlox, UWB Alliance and FiRa Consortium, which bring together the technology companies around the world producing hardware and developing solutions with Ultra Wide Band Technology (UWB).

