Game-changing in real-time location tracking technology EagleEye, debuts at Embedded World 2022 Expo in Germany.

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wipelot is looking forward to introduce EagleEye Motion and EagleEye Sense product ranges, which are game-changing in real-time location tracking technology as well as offering many advantages with the cooperation of Wipelot and Cisco, to visitors at Embedded World 2022.

The EagleEye product range, the unique combination of Wipelot and Cisco already introduced in İstanbul and the USA, is ready to appear before the leading companies of the industry at Embedded World 2022 Exhibition to be held in Germany.

The Embedded World 2022 Exhibition, where embedded technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic systems security are introduced, is set to bring together the visitors with the technologies inspiring the future. Wipelot will be introducing the EagleEye product range at the exhibition, which brings together the customers and the important solution partners in the industry.

As we continue to introduce our services to important customers in Turkey and the world, we will be hosting our visitors at advanced RF solutions provider Qorvo’s stand at Embedded World 2022 Exhibition in Nuremberg, to introduce our EagleEye Motion and EagleEye Sense product ranges, which were developed with the cooperation of Wipelot and Cisco and which provide secure Wi-Fi connection infrastructure together with UWB based real-time location tracking technology.

EagleEye Motion and EagleEye Sense are the unique combinations of Cisco Wi-Fi access points and Wipelot’s UWB (Ultra Wide Band) based real-time location tracking module. EagleEye Motion combines Wi-Fi communication with Ultra Wide Band-based real-time location tracking technology to provide full visibility, traceability, and security in harsh industrial environments such as mining, manufacturing, construction, warehousing, aviation, oil, and energy. EagleEye Sense, which provided significant progress in wireless communication, offers a secure Wi-Fi connection integrally with location-tracking technology in indoors and office environments in the scope of a single infrastructure system. The ground-breaking EagleEye product range meets all convenience, reliability, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and durability requirements through a single structure.

We continue to break the molds in the world of technology with our award-winning projects and with the innovative systems we developed, and we are looking forward with excitement at Qorvo’s stand to introduce our EagleEye product range, which we developed in cooperation with Cisco, to our visitors at Embedded World 2022 Exhibition between June 21-23.