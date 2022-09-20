FALL NEWS UPDATES AND EVENTS from ArtsPR

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022

Backstage at ArtsPR since 2014.
With $50,000 in support, we have maintained our award winning work since 2014.
This is what it means to do the work but also give back.

Film Freeway News for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

"CONGRATULATIONS
Judging Status has changed for

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
New York City Film & Television Festival has updated the judging status of your submission.
September 4, 2022, Quarter-Finalist
Congrats, SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

Best Shorts Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 19, 2022, Selected

Kurdistan International Independent Film Festival,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 3, 2022, Honorable Mention

The IndieFEST Film Awards,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!,
August 1, 2022, Selected.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. has now received 27 Film Freeway Awards and Certificates from Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.


We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process charitable gifts, and donations for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc.

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support



ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has entered and won 27 Film Festival Awards/Certificates 5 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20-9/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts on Film Freeway.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/



More September results follow:
Readership has increased from 30 to 50% on Constant Contact. We are thrilled.
We won 27 Awards and Certificates on Film Freeway.
Amazing.
Donors remain only a fraction of this base.
Make a Donation Today to help us grow as well ?

 $25 General Support.
$50-$250 or more as a Patron.
Help us enrich the lives of those in our community.

"NO ACT OF KINDNESS, NO MATTER HOW SMALL, IS EVER WASTED"


FREE EVENT:
Join us on Weds. October 5, 2022
7 p.m. - 9pm.
Felician University,
Little Theater
223 Montross Av.,
Rutherford, NJ 07070.

Red Wheelbarrow celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall with an epic annual collection of poetry and prose. We’re so proud of the community we built and of this issue in which we hope you’ll find great inspiration.
RWB#15 includes: "50 Years on and Off-Broadway: DREAMS OF MADNESS & WONDER"
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) republished 4 of my long-poems that first appeared in Red Wheelbarrow Press.
We will have copies for sale on 10/6/22 as well or on the web on Amazon.com.

About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

