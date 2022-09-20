FALL NEWS UPDATES AND EVENTS from ArtsPR
EINPresswire.com/ -- FALL NEWS UPDATES AND EVENTS from ArtsPR
Backstage at ArtsPR since 2014.
With $50,000 in support, we have maintained our award winning work since 2014.
This is what it means to do the work but also give back.
Film Freeway News for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
"CONGRATULATIONS
Judging Status has changed for
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
New York City Film & Television Festival has updated the judging status of your submission.
September 4, 2022, Quarter-Finalist
Congrats, SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Best Shorts Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 19, 2022, Selected
Kurdistan International Independent Film Festival,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 3, 2022, Honorable Mention
The IndieFEST Film Awards,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!,
August 1, 2022, Selected.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. has now received 27 Film Freeway Awards and Certificates from Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.
We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process charitable gifts, and donations for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has entered and won 27 Film Festival Awards/Certificates 5 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20-9/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts on Film Freeway.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
More September results follow:
Readership has increased from 30 to 50% on Constant Contact. We are thrilled.
We won 27 Awards and Certificates on Film Freeway.
Amazing.
Donors remain only a fraction of this base.
Make a Donation Today to help us grow as well ?
$25 General Support.
$50-$250 or more as a Patron.
Help us enrich the lives of those in our community.
"NO ACT OF KINDNESS, NO MATTER HOW SMALL, IS EVER WASTED"
FREE EVENT:
Join us on Weds. October 5, 2022
7 p.m. - 9pm.
Felician University,
Little Theater
223 Montross Av.,
Rutherford, NJ 07070.
Red Wheelbarrow celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall with an epic annual collection of poetry and prose. We’re so proud of the community we built and of this issue in which we hope you’ll find great inspiration.
RWB#15 includes: "50 Years on and Off-Broadway: DREAMS OF MADNESS & WONDER"
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) republished 4 of my long-poems that first appeared in Red Wheelbarrow Press.
We will have copies for sale on 10/6/22 as well or on the web on Amazon.com.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
973-482-0747
Connect With Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Donate Now
Daniel P Quinn
Backstage at ArtsPR since 2014.
With $50,000 in support, we have maintained our award winning work since 2014.
This is what it means to do the work but also give back.
Film Freeway News for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
"CONGRATULATIONS
Judging Status has changed for
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
New York City Film & Television Festival has updated the judging status of your submission.
September 4, 2022, Quarter-Finalist
Congrats, SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Best Shorts Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 19, 2022, Selected
Kurdistan International Independent Film Festival,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 3, 2022, Honorable Mention
The IndieFEST Film Awards,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!,
August 1, 2022, Selected.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. has now received 27 Film Freeway Awards and Certificates from Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.
We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process charitable gifts, and donations for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has entered and won 27 Film Festival Awards/Certificates 5 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20-9/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts on Film Freeway.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
More September results follow:
Readership has increased from 30 to 50% on Constant Contact. We are thrilled.
We won 27 Awards and Certificates on Film Freeway.
Amazing.
Donors remain only a fraction of this base.
Make a Donation Today to help us grow as well ?
$25 General Support.
$50-$250 or more as a Patron.
Help us enrich the lives of those in our community.
"NO ACT OF KINDNESS, NO MATTER HOW SMALL, IS EVER WASTED"
FREE EVENT:
Join us on Weds. October 5, 2022
7 p.m. - 9pm.
Felician University,
Little Theater
223 Montross Av.,
Rutherford, NJ 07070.
Red Wheelbarrow celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall with an epic annual collection of poetry and prose. We’re so proud of the community we built and of this issue in which we hope you’ll find great inspiration.
RWB#15 includes: "50 Years on and Off-Broadway: DREAMS OF MADNESS & WONDER"
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) republished 4 of my long-poems that first appeared in Red Wheelbarrow Press.
We will have copies for sale on 10/6/22 as well or on the web on Amazon.com.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
973-482-0747
Connect With Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Donate Now
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here