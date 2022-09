FALL NEWS UPDATES AND EVENTS from ArtsPR

Award Logo Honorable Mention Photo by Kevin Kramer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FALL NEWS UPDATES AND EVENTS from ArtsPRBackstage at ArtsPR since 2014.With $50,000 in support, we have maintained our award winning work since 2014.This is what it means to do the work but also give back.Film Freeway News for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!"CONGRATULATIONSJudging Status has changed forSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!New York City Film & Television Festival has updated the judging status of your submission.September 4, 2022, Quarter-FinalistCongrats, SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!Best Shorts CompetitionSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!September 19, 2022, SelectedKurdistan International Independent Film Festival,SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!September 3, 2022, Honorable MentionThe IndieFEST Film Awards,SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!,August 1, 2022, Selected. ArtsPRunlimited, Inc . has now received 27 Film Freeway Awards and Certificates from Honorable Mention to Outstanding Achievement.We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process charitable gifts, and donations for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has entered and won 27 Film Festival Awards/Certificates 5 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20-9/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts on Film Freeway.More September results follow:Readership has increased from 30 to 50% on Constant Contact. We are thrilled.We won 27 Awards and Certificates on Film Freeway.Amazing."NO ACT OF KINDNESS, NO MATTER HOW SMALL, IS EVER WASTED"FREE EVENT:Join us on Weds. October 5, 20227 p.m. - 9pm.Felician University,Little Theater223 Montross Av.,Rutherford, NJ 07070.Red Wheelbarrow celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall with an epic annual collection of poetry and prose. We're so proud of the community we built and of this issue in which we hope you'll find great inspiration.RWB#15 includes: "50 Years on and Off-Broadway: DREAMS OF MADNESS & WONDER"Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) republished 4 of my long-poems that first appeared in Red Wheelbarrow Press.We will have copies for sale on 10/6/22 as well or on the web on Amazon.com.