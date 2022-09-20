Gadot Biochemical Industries Predicts High Winter Demand for Zinc
Zinc sales are skyrocketing for immunity purposes. New products launched in the last five years in the healthcare category have increased by more than 68%”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gadot Biochemical Industries, Israel-based global leader in the supply of zinc for dietary supplements and foods, has announced that it expects high winter demand for zinc and is ready to fulfill the product pipeline for the immune-support season.
— Ohad Cohen
Overall, Gadot experienced massive growth in global mineral sales at the end of Q2 2022 over last year, according to Ohad Cohen, Gadot's chief executive officer. “Zinc sales are skyrocketing for immunity purposes. New products launched in the last five years in the healthcare category have increased by more than 68%, according to a well-known global marketing research firm.” “Zinc is a perfect match for botanical and plant-based formulations since the ingredient offers abundant health benefits and scientific claims. And we do not have supply chain issues.”
Cohen noted additional marketing research numbers. Trending claims of products containing zinc were in the plant-based category, with 600% growth in the last five years and 500% growth in herbal/botanical products with zinc. Worldwide, new product launches containing zinc have grown significantly, with Europe leading the pack at 190, followed by North America at 48.
The body of research validating zinc’s role in immune health supports its critical role in dietary supplementation that targets overall healthy resistance that consumers seek during the winter months,” Cohen emphasized.
For decades, Cohen pointed out, zinc has been a primary ingredient consumers turn to for immune function benefits. The RDA for adults for zinc (15 mg elemental zinc daily) was established in 1974. Since then, numerous studies have demonstrated its ability to support normal development and function of cells that mediate innate and adaptive immunity, neutrophils, NK cells, and macrophages. Further studies have shown that zinc can modulate oxidative stress and inhibit inflammatory cytokines. When there is not enough zinc in the body, the result is an impairment of phagocytosis, intracellular killing, and cytokine production. 1
The recommended daily allowance (RDA) set by the Food and Drug Administration for zinc recommends that women aged 19 and up get 8 milligrams (mg) of zinc per day (that increases to 11 mg for pregnant and 12 mg for lactating women) while men should get 11 mg per day. The RDA for zinc in the EU is 10 mg. The Codex Alimentations International Food Standard nutrient reference value (NRV) recommends 11-14 mg of zinc depending on your diet.
Zinc is a mineral with many more important roles in promoting homeostasis. Research has also shown that zinc is necessary to support healthy neurosensory performance, lean body mass, proper growth in children, bone morphology, and cognitive function. It is also involved in healthy skin and nail structure.
The EFSA’s scientific opinion on zinc is abundant with diverse claims based on scientific substantiation, including but not limited to the metabolism of fatty acids, joint maintenance, cardiovascular function, prostate function, thyroid function, vitamin A metabolism, and vision function, as well as protection of DNA, proteins, and lipids from oxidative damage. 2
“It is clear that zinc is a powerhouse mineral for human health,” commented Cohen.
Gadot provides the best bioavailable Zinc as Zinc Citrate and Zinc Gluconate for healthcare, nutraceuticals, food, and beverage. With broad experience in developing innovative products tailored to the unique applications of each customer. Gadot Biochemical Industries has become a foremost GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the nutraceutical, industrial, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Gadot has earned a worldwide reputation for producing quality bioavailable products.
Gadot has more than 50 years of experience delivering high bioavailable products, including tailor-made solutions and soluble minerals. Over 95% of Gadot’s production is exported worldwide. For more information, contact eva@gadotbio.com or visit www.gadotbio.com.
