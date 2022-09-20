MassPrivateLending.Com Celebrating 13th Year in Business

13 years of business success relies on 13 years of superior service, 13 years of integrity ,and a respected 13-year reputation.

COHASSET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is 13 years of a respected reputation and exceptional service, and 13 years of passion and integrity, lending for acquisition loans, rehab loans, and builder loans throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

As MassPrivateLending.Com, Inc. celebrates 13 distinguished years of success, passion, and integrity, and reputation continue to grow.

“We are accessible and responsive,” says President Erik Potter. “As private ‘hard money’ lenders, who live and work in Massachusetts, we take pride in responding quickly to all borrower private loan requests and providing honorable and transparent financing.”

He emphasizes that MassPrivateLending.com focuses on rehab and builder loans, funds 100% of construction costs, and considers itself a private lender that borrowers can rely on. Not only for the expertise and the service, but the 13-year reputation. “Our reputation is the key,” Potter points out. “The tenements of our business are built on providing complete transparency for our borrowers and to bringing integrity to the private hard money lending sector.

“Sometimes, we’re also problem solvers! MassPrivateLending.Com is committed to working with all borrowers and real estate investors, any time, every time, not only when the going is good. But also, with unforeseen issues and circumstances which can change the loan and/or project dynamics.”

Looking back on 13 years of integrity and success, he notes that MassPrivateLending.Com is not a loan-to-own, hard money lender. “Our model hinges on the success of our borrowers achieving their real estate investment goals.”

He underscores the distinction that when MassPrivateLending.Com acts solely as a broker---not as a direct lender---it has the advantage of being a neutral party in all transactions. “If our borrowers are not happy with the services we provide them as facilitators, we have not done our job. Equally important, if we present bad borrowers to our private lenders, our reputation would suffer and private lenders would hesitate to work with us.”

In business, and in the financial sector, 13 years of success doesn’t come easily. “Above all, our reputation and professionalism are paramount,” Erik Potter says with enthusiasm. “As we celebrate our 13th year, we strive to communicate clearly with all potential borrowers to ensure expectations of superior service.”

For more information, please visit massprivatelending.com/blog and massprivatelending.com/about-us

About

MassPrivateLending.Com is both a direct lender and a facilitator. MassPrivateLending.Com provides hard money lending for acquisition loans, rehab loans and builder loans throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. MassPrivateLending.Com pre-screens borrowers and determines if they qualify for a loan with one of their private investors or lenders.

Contact Details:

113 Ripley Road

Cohasset, MA 02025

United States