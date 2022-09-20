U.S. Chamber Adds New Membership and Policy Roles to Continue Expanding Growth and Advocacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced key hires focusing on membership development and space policy. Trent Edwards has joined the Chamber as Vice President of Technology Member Development and John Neal has joined as Executive Director for Space Policy.

Trent Edwards, Vice President of Technology Member Development

Trent Edwards comes to the Chamber from TechNet where he served as Vice President of Membership and Strategic Partnerships. There, he was responsible for expanding the organization’s membership by over 40% over the past two years. Prior to TechNet, Trent served as the Director of Development for the Congressional Leadership Fund and American Action Network and was a former Chief of Staff to Congressman Scott DesJarlais and Director of Field Finance for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“We are thrilled to have Trent join our growing team as the Chamber continues to expand the impact and engagement of our policy work. In his new role, Trent will help us recruit technology and new economy companies by showcasing the value, capabilities, and talent across the Chamber,” said Elizabeth Baker Keffer, U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer.

John Neal, Executive Director for Space Policy

John Neal has joined the Cyber, Space and National Security policy division as executive director for space policy and will expand the Chamber’s policy advocacy initiatives in the aviation and space areas.

John has extensive experience in leading technology and cybersecurity firms including Planet, which provides satellite imagery data to government and commercial customers. John’s previous work includes nearly ten years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent where he conducted national security and criminal investigations and advised leadership on national security related mergers and acquisitions transactions. Following the FBI, John joined the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security where he served as a Senior Professional Staff member on the Counterterrorism and Intelligence subcommittee as well as the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Protection and Security Technologies subcommittee advising the Chairman and Members on cyber, national security, and financial services matters.

“John joins the Chamber at a time when we are seeing tremendous growth in the space economy in recent years, thanks to exciting advancements by both the public and private sectors,” said Christopher Roberti, U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security Policy. “American businesses are contemplating the commercial potential of space, and the Chamber is working closely with government and industry leaders to advance joint efforts to support space exploration and shape smart regulations to drive innovation and growth. John will advocate on behalf of our members to ensure businesses, industries, and economies everywhere benefit from the possibilities of space.”

The Chamber is in its strongest financial position in more than a decade because of smart investments in its future, including talent, digital, brand, and advocacy. In the past few years, the positive impact of the Chamber’s legislative successes has been felt far and wide across our economy, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the historic infrastructure law. The Chamber also has record-setting achievements in the courts. These victories, coupled with the Chamber’s expertise and leadership across 300+ business priorities, have resulted in a greater than 90% retention rate of its largest members and the addition of members from across industries, with significant growth with small businesses and in technology and emerging industries.