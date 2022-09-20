MVP Athletics and My Product Today Launch Innovative New Product to Help Young Athletes Improve Their Basketball Skills
MVP Athletics and My Product Today launch a brand new product Dribble Assist to the consumer marketST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We’re excited to be working with Coach Carl Smith, inventor of Dribble Assist on this venture.” Says Eddie Perez, My Product Today
For athletes everywhere, losing control of the ball during a practice session can be frustrating and demoralizing. But now, with MVP Athletics' new product, the Dribble Assist, that frustration will be a thing of the past.
How the Dribble Assist Works
The Dribble Assist is a simple but effective device that can help you regain control of the ball during a practice session. It attaches easily to your wrist and gives you a little extra help in getting the ball back under control. The secret lies in the special elastomeric material that makes up the device – it's designed to stretch and snap back into place quickly, giving you the perfect amount of resistance with every movement.
Why You Need the Dribble Assist
Whether you're just starting out or you've been playing for years, everybody can benefit from using the Dribble Assist. If you're a beginner, this device can help you build confidence and improve your skills by giving you a little extra help with controlling the ball. And if you're an experienced player, the Dribble Assist can help take your game to the next level by providing extra resistance and helping you build stronger muscles. No matter what your skill level is, this handy device is sure to give your game a boost.
Coach Carl Smith is passionate about helping anyone and everyone learn to play basketball. He came up with this product as a tool to make learning to hone your dribbling skills easier and more efficient.
"I would like to thank My Product Today for partnering with me on this. I want my product to end up on store shelves across the nation... let's go with the world, throughout the world."
My Product Today helps inventors take their invention from Idea to Launched Product. Their team has a combined total of 25 years of experience bringing new products to market. Visit their website at www.myproduct.today and be sure to check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyProduct.Today
