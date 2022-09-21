NYC Big Book Award Recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the 2022 Winner in Two Self-Help Categories
An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Big Book Award recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® - Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms." by Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1International Bestselling Author and Consultant, as a 2022 NYC Big Book Award Winner in the categories of Self-help: General and Self-help: Spiritual, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/3991073854.
The Secret to Building Upon Your Strengths Instead of Masking Your Weaknesses.
Modern life comes with much stress: work, relationships, health; you name it. While we sleep, our brains and bodies work hard to heal past wounds... But why should we be the victims when we can teach our minds and bodies to rest while awake? Selimi shows you the secret to Reclaiming Your Power and Living every part of yourself Prudently by Being Real. By. Combining over 30 years of research, the cutting-edge power of neuroscience with an inspiring testimony, and timeless wisdom, Selimi shows you how to grow your authentic power and develop your self-governance and leadership skills needed to empower every critical area of life you can live freely on your terms. You can use the five-step method to learn the antidote to living with a 'mask' and break free from fake-it-till-you-make-it culture, reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This is a well-researched, skilfully written book redefining the healthy body-mind-soul connection. It is filled with lessons on authenticity, growth, inner freedom, meaningful work, and much more. The author writes confidently and in crisp and upbeat prose, connecting with readers through a conversational tone and sharing real-life examples and experiences that drive the message home to readers in a compelling manner. The book challenges readers to ditch the 'mask' they have been wearing, embrace who they are, and share some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.
This Amazon bestseller in four categories also was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Readers' Favorite Finalist 2022 Award in the Non-Fiction - New Age category. Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and a Winner of USA Book 2021 Award, Top Shelf Magazine, Maincreast Media Book, and Book Excellence Award Winner 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the convincing statement of the book. The Unfakeable Code©: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights.
You'll Discover How To:
• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser, Breakthrough Self-deception, and Start Honoring Your Truth
• Take Back Control of Your Reactions to Stressful Situations and Learn to Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom, Purpose, and Untapped Potential
And More!
Below you'll find what experts have to say about the book:
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher, and Founder of the Demartini Institute
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and author's website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings; please get in touch with Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005
To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB
