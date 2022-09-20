Becky Bryan Allen joins Crowe & Dunlevy

Allen joins firm’s growing healthcare practice group

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce Becky Bryan Allen has joined the firm as an associate in the Oklahoma City office.

Allen is a member of the firm’s Healthcare Practice Group where she represents healthcare institutions and practitioners in a broad range of transactional and regulatory matters. She also has experience defending hospitals, surgery centers, long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, hospices, physicians and other healthcare professionals in medical liability actions.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and completed her undergraduate education at Tabor College. Allen will receive her LL.M. in healthcare law from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in December 2022.

An active participant in the legal community, Allen is a member of several professional associations including the, American Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, Oklahoma County Bar Association, Oklahoma Health Lawyers Association, and the American Health Law Association. In 2020, she was awarded the Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award for an article she co-wrote for the Oklahoma Bar Journal.

“We’re pleased to welcome Becky to our firm,” said Karen S. Rieger, chair of the firm’s Healthcare Practice Group. “Becky’s knowledge and legal skill will bolster our already-robust healthcare practice.”