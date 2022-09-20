Bridge Demolition to Begin on 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Contact: Corey McClelland - Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that bridge demolition will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, for the 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the I-90/229 interchange.

The contractor will begin bridge demolition during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the demolition process, I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions. A detour route will be in place during the closure. The closure of I-229 is expected to take three nights, beginning Tuesday evening.

The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, S.D. The overall completion date for the project is Aug. 11, 2023.

Find additional information on the featured project site: https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-01qa.



