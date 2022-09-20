ATELIER Playa Mujeres receives World Travel Awards “2022 Mexico’s Leading Conference Hotel” for two years in a row

ATELIER Playa Mujeres continues positioning itself as a reference of excellence in the groups and conventions sector of the luxury all-inclusive hotel industry.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort”, operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator, renowned for its Handcrafted Hospitality®, has announced that it has been recognized as "Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel", annually awarded by the World Travel Awards organization.

These awards are granted to companies in the travel and tourism industry for offering services and products with excellent standards. Clients and the general public, as well as experts in the event planning and organization industry voted for their preferred company.

“With three years operating, receiving the ’Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel’ award for the second year in a row is a great honor for all of us who are part of ATELIER Playa Mujeres. Being recognized by the World Travel Awards is proof of the exceptional functionality and convenience of our luxury resort’s magnificent facilities, particularly our Convention Center, as well as for its food and beverage services, high-end technology, and, undoubtedly, the welcoming attention of our Arteleros." said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

Cabe destacar que ATELIER Playa Mujeres es un resort que ofrece una experiencia enfocada en la relajación de los adultos y mayores de 16 años. Además, el hotel brinda una experiencia sofisticada, enmarcada por el arte mexicano y una envolvente propuesta culinaria, que solo es superada por la increíble belleza natural del mar Caribe.

It is worth mentioning that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a resort that offers an experience focused on relaxation for adults and guests over 16 years of age. Additionally, the hotel offers a sophisticated experience framed by Mexican art, and an indulgent culinary proposal, which is only exceeded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

Additional information about World Travel Awards: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.