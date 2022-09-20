Submit Release
OffGamers is Hosting a GCash Campaign for Filipinos

We’re more than happy to be partnering with Gcash for this Philippines-exclusive campaign. As one of the most used e-wallets in the country, we have faith that this event will be highly successful!”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is partnering with GCash to host a shopping campaign that will provide its Filipino customers with the chance to win stunning prizes.

During this campaign period, customers that are residing in the Philippines who checkout with GCash when purchasing on OffGamers will automatically stand a chance to win these prizes. Additionally, there will not be a required minimum spending for customers to be eligible for this event.

Gcash has been a leading e-wallet system in the Philippines and has been contributing to the cashless system across the country. As of 2019, it has accumulated over 20 million users with an abundant number of merchants and partners.

This Gcash campaign will be available on both OffGamers’ official website and mobile platform from the 16th of August 2022 until the 30th of September 2022.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

About Gcash
Gcash is a leading e-wallet provider from the Philippines that has millions of users and merchants dedicated to creating a safe and secure cashless system in the country.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
