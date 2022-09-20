Adit and TruBlu Direct Enter Partnership
This relationship also enables Adit to offer TruBlu members exclusive pricing and benefits that add tremendous value to an already cost-effective system.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental technology companies, Adit and TruBlu Direct, have officially entered into a strategic partnership. TruBlu Direct members now have a top tier dental office management solution to fit their growing needs. As two of the dental industry’s leading practice growth experts, Adit and TruBlu Direct, offer dental practices the tools and expertise they’re seeking to streamline, modernize and thrive.
“Adit’s partnership with TruBlu Direct symbolizes our shared values and commitment to helping preserve private practice dentistry by leveraging technology to achieve their goals,” explained Josh Gosnell, VP of Revenue and Partnerships at Adit. “This relationship also enables Adit to offer TruBlu members exclusive pricing and benefits that add tremendous value to an already cost-effective system.”
Adit joins TruBlu’s network of best-in-class providers to offer independent dentists a way to cut their software costs by up to 60%, without cutting corners. Adit merges everything a dental practice needs to run into one, user-friendly, cloud-based platform. The average Adit client saves up to $12,000 per year and an average of 15 hours per week.
"TruBlu has always been committed to the preservation of private practice dentistry. Our partnership with Adit moves that mission forward by giving our members insider access and exclusive discounts and benefits to the most comprehensive dental software on the market while still maintaining full ownership of their private practice. We eliminate the middleman and create direct win-win scenarios for our partners within the industry." - Alex Sadusky, Chief Executive Officer at TruBlu Direct.
“I enjoy using Adit since it seamlessly integrates with my practice management software. It is a platform that combines everything from the VoIP phone system, appointment confirmation, online reputation management, patient form management, patient payment solution, marketing and finally analytics. I love Adit because I was able to cancel three separate contracts with three separate companies and replace it all in one place on one single platform, Adit!” - Dr. Ashkan Alizadeh, J Street Dental Group.
About Adit
Over 4,000 dental professionals use Adit every day to help them work smarter. Adit is the one cloud-based software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.
About TruBlu
TruBlu is building the largest platform of technology-oriented independent dentists in the U.S. Our mission is to preserve independent dentistry and private care. By providing best-in-class services, solutions, and support, TruBlu is leveling the playing field for independent dentists and unlocking profitable practice growth. TruBlu members are never locked into long-term contracts and have full equity and operational ownership of their practices.
