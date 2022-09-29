Adit Enters Partnership with Burkhart Dental Supply Co.
Burkhart clients can now receive exclusive pricing and benefits to use Adit’s all-in-one dental practice management software
Adit’s partnership with Burkhart Dental Supply symbolizes our shared values and commitment to helping preserve private practice dentistry by leveraging technology to achieve their goals,”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adit and Burkhart Dental Supply Co. announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will offer Burkhart clients a modern dental practice management solution to fit their growing needs. The agreement brings together two of the industry’s leading dental practice solutions experts to offer dentists and their teams the tools and expertise they’re seeking to streamline their dental office’s operations.
Adit joins Burkhart’s network of top notch vendors to offer dentists a way to cut their software costs by up to 60%. By merging everything their office needs to run into one, easy-to-use, cloud-based platform, Adit helps dentists and their teams save up to $12,000 per year and an average of 15 hours per week all while lowering their monthly software bill.
“Adit’s partnership with Burkhart Dental Supply symbolizes our shared values and commitment to helping preserve private practice dentistry by leveraging technology to achieve their goals,” explained James Ludlow, VP of Business Development at Adit.
"Streamlining workflow and monitoring practice KPIs is key to practice profitability. We’re excited to partner with Adit and bring these benefits to our customers,“ said Margaret Boyce-Cooley, Director of Practice Support at Burkhart.
Burkhart clients can learn more about their exclusive Adit pricing and benefits by visiting: adit.com/burkhart
About Adit
Over 4,000 dental professionals use Adit every day to help them work smarter. Adit is the one cloud-based software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.
About Burkhart Dental Supply
“We provide the expertise and service to free our clients up to do great things.”
Founded by Dr. William Burkhart in 1888, Burkhart Dental Supply provides supplies, equipment and technology, service and repair, practice consulting, and office planning and design to over 7,500 dentists.
While no longer the small business it was 134 years ago, Burkhart continues to provide the attention and service of a private, family and employee-owned business. It’s the values, ethics, and talent of Burkhart’s people that distinguishes the business. Everyone at Burkhart is asked to focus on three things:
• Integrity: Act with integrity to earn our clients’ trust
• Knowledge: Be a knowledgeable resource
• Client Success: Always work in our clients’ best interest to help them succeed
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Burkhart has 400 employees, ten regional divisions in nineteen locations, and three distribution centers. Its regional divisions are in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
