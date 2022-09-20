Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Full Circle Electronics; Solidifies Coast-to-Coast National Electronics Recycling Footprint
Tracey Haslam, CEO Full Circle Electronics
With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction.
We are proud of the trusted relationship we have with technology and service provider leaders in handling their most sensitive data and technology.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acquisition of Full Circle Electronics (“Full Circle”) marks the third recycling company acquired by Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”), following American Recycling and Cal Micro Recycling. With the acquisition, Tide Rock dramatically scales its recycling business to include expertise in electronics decommissioning and certified data destruction.
— Tracey Haslam, CEO
Full Circle recently expanded its national footprint to become Tide Rock’s first electronics recycling provider that spans from coast-to-coast, with locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Florida. The company has ITAR Registered (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) locations and R2 Certified facilities in its portfolio and is an expert at safely managing and processing waste, scrap or obsolete circuit boards.
“With tightening government regulations, increased awareness of proper disposal, quicker replacement of electronics goods and proper disposal of secure data, the electronics recycling industry is very attractive to Tide Rock. Full Circle Electronics has been growing - organically and through acquisitions - across the country and we look forward to building a national brand with a coast-to-coast footprint,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock Holdings.
Full Circle is a group of companies committed to the safe and secure processing of the rapidly growing electronic waste generated by today’s lifestyle. Full Circle Electronics collects, processes and returns usable equipment and commodities back into the market from electronic waste streams. We are certified to US recycling and international quality standards
Full Circle, led by CEO Tracey Haslam, has focused on providing certified and environmentally-conscious asset destruction of extremely sensitive data for over 20 years. Forging strong community and regional relationships, the companies have gained trust as an “environmental insurance policy” among fortune 100 companies serving the education, healthcare, and governmental sectors.
“Our data destruction processes track, destroy, document and report for our customer’s peace of mind” says Haslam. “We are proud of the trusted relationship we have with technology and service provider leaders in handling their most sensitive data and technology”.
Full Circle’s retail arm provides access to previously-owned electronic equipment and laptops to those who would otherwise be unable to achieve such accessibility. The company is a beacon in communities for students and small businesses.
“Helping others in our local communities is a priority for Full Circle and for me, as its CEO,” says Haslam. “We are proud and grateful to be a stronghold in our communities and to have the opportunity to help others achieve digital literacy using refurbished technology. Many of the components and laptops that we resell could easily have been discarded or seen its end-of-days overseas. A refurbished laptop is a game changer for those who can’t typically get one due to high costs or inventory.”
With its certified and traceable data destruction capability, Full Circle is a testament to Tide Rock’s environmental ethics and business goals. For more information about Tide Rock, Full Circle, or its recently acquired companies, please visit tiderockholdings.com and fullcircleelectronics.com
About Tide Rock Holdings and Full Circle
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
Full Circle Electronics is a safe, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling provider specializing in scalable asset and decommissioning recycling processes for small to large industries. With locations across the country, the company’s certified destruction capabilities efficiently serve the needs of Fortune 1000 companies requiring the safe destruction of data and materials. To learn more about Full Circle Electronics recycling and retail arm, visit fullcircleelectronics.com.
Media Contact
Candice Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer
646-246-0426
cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Graham Banks
VP of Corporate Development
(508) 789 1861
gbanks@tiderockholdings.com
