Illinois Department on Aging Marks Falls Prevention Awareness Week

ILLINOIS, September 19 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Partnering with the National Council on Aging, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is empowering older adults to age well and stay falls free during Falls Prevention Awareness Week from Sept. 18-24.





"Many of us know an older adult who has fallen recently, but it's important to remember that falling is not a normal part of aging," said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta. "A potential injury from a fall can be serious. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk."





Bookending the first day of fall on Thursday, Sept. 22, Falls Prevention Awareness Week runs from Sept. 18-24 and is a nationwide effort to raise awareness that falls are preventable. Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people aged 65 and older, with falling and the fear of falling leading to depression, loss of mobility and loss of functional independence in older adults. In Illinois, at least one in four residents over the age of 65 will fall each year, potentially limiting their ability to lead full and active lives.





To check their risk for a fall, older adults can utilize the National Council on Aging's online falls risk assessment tool, available at no cost, at https://www.ncoa.org/age-well-planner/assessment/falls-free-checkup . The 12-question survey screens for the most common falls risk factors. Those who score highly on the assessment are encouraged to download their Falls Free CheckUp report to share with their doctor or health care provider, as well as take steps to make their home safer to navigate. The CDC's Check for Safety brochure is available as a guide.





For additional resources to prevent falls, individuals can contact their local Area Agency on Aging or Illinois' statewide Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.





IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.



