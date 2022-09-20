AnalyticsIQ Taps Data Industry Veteran, Kevin Dean, to Drive Innovation as Chief Strategy Officer
“I can’t wait to dive in and work with the team to develop and execute strategies that help us grow, and ultimately make a bigger positive impact for marketers and data scientists.””ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive analytics and marketing data innovator, AnalyticsIQ, today announced that data industry veteran, Kevin Dean, will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer to help accelerate the company’s revenue growth, which has exploded by over 53% in the last two years.
— Kevin Dean, Chief Strategy Officer at AnalyticsIQ
Dean brings over three decades of data marketing and information services executive leadership expertise to the organization. Most recently, Dean served as Chief Operating Officer at Infutor which was successfully acquired by Verisk earlier this year. Prior to that, Dean spearheaded global product development for Experian’s marketing services division.
“We are thrilled to have Kevin join the AnalyticsIQ team. He has an incredible reputation and track record for helping data-driven organizations grow rapidly based on sound strategies and deep industry expertise,” shares Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “With Kevin at the helm of driving forward strategic business, partnership, mergers & acquisitions, and operational plans, I know that AnalyticsIQ will be able to make an even bigger impact on the predictive data and analytics industry,” adds Kelly.
Earlier in his career, Dean also held executive positions at organizations like Equifax, serving specifically as Vice President of Corporate Strategic Partnerships and Vice President of Product Management for nearly ten years. His marketing leadership and expertise has also made a positive impact on organizations like Cendant and Vita-Mix Corporation. Dean is also actively involved in industry organizations. For example, he currently serves as a board member of the IAB’s Data Center of Excellence. He is passionate about non-profit causes, as well, serving as a board member on the Illinois chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
“AnalyticsIQ is on the leading edge of the marketing data ecosystem. Not only is the data industry evolving, but so are consumer lifestyles. And AnalyticsIQ is at an exciting turning point. Unlike other data companies, they have the power to create data that is predictive, powerful and pertinent to modern businesses - all while being privacy compliant,” states Dean. “I can’t wait to dive in and work with the team to develop and execute strategies that help us grow, and ultimately make a bigger positive impact for marketers and data scientists.”
To learn more about Kevin Dean and the rest of AnalyticsIQ’s diverse leadership team, visit https://analytics-iq.com/who-we-are/#team-bios.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or at work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the AnalyticsIQ team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists has over 100 years of collective analytical experience. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
