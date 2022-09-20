Global Fashion Collective x NYFW S/S23: GFC Ⅲ *HIGHLIGHTS*

September 11th, 2022 – New York City, New York – at 608 Fifth Avenue

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring/Summer 2023 season, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) proudly highlighted 12 international designers across three different showcases. The GFC III showcase featured designers from Canada, China, the United States and even Mars! GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.

MetaMarsTowns is a company that hopes to build the first city and self-sufficient society on Mars. They made their runway debut this season with Z, a subsidiary brand that presented an innovative new-age collection. The seven looks were inspired by mathematical equations used to calculate chaos on Mars. The third look features a bronze bodysuit with a swirling mass of shiny copper wires surrounding the model. This unique element was created with boning traditionally used in corsets, which was then wrapped in fabric and interconnected by hand. The fourth look features an orange and pink mohair coat with yellow details, mixing futuristic styles with organic and traditional materials. The closing look features a flowing train of sheer grey fabric over top a tight white dress and a computer-generated silver chestpiece. - MetaMarsTowns https://www.metamarstowns.com/

Alex S. Yu is an eponymous Vancouver-based label that was launched in 2014. Yu creates colourful and minimal garments with a dreamy and fantastical aesthetic. This season, he presented a collection in three parts, starting with his first childrenswear pieces to hit the runway. Models walked down the runway in darling gingham dresses, tulle slip dresses and comfortable sets in varying shades of pastel pink, light gray and pops of lime green and purple. The showcase then transitioned into casual womenswear, with harness elements layered over neutral maxi dresses. The opening look was a unique cream coloured three-piece set that features a stunning cutout skirt with pops of sheer pink fabric peeking through. Lastly, Yu presented his take on more glamorous womenswear, including a show-stopping metallic blue oversized dress to close the showcase. - Alex S. Yu http://www.alexsyu.com/

Ruby or Not Ruby is a label based in Los Angeles, created by Jiarui (Ruby) Cai after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. This collection, “The Moon and Sixpence” is inspired by the novel of the same name, written by W. Somerset Maugham and loosely based on the life of French artist Paul Gaguin. The novel discusses a stockbroker who gives up a comfortable life to pursue painting in a new city. Cai similarly decided to forgo a career in accounting to pursue her passions in fashion design. Her garments draw from hip hop culture and the freedom of LA style. She uses huge googly eyes, oversized mittens with reverse-stitching details and a bright colour palette of peach and yellow to create a playful vibe. Look five features a unique ruffled lantern skirt, a reference to the “moon” in the novel’s title. - Ruby or Not Ruby https://www.rubyornotruby.com/

Carlton Jones is an eponymous New York City-based label that showcases elevated resortwear in masculine and feminine styles. This season, Jones presented 15 laid-back looks in a universally-flattering colour palette of white, tan and peach. Dresses and button ups also came in a brown and orange natural pattern. The garments are free-flowing and move beautifully down the runway, bringing relaxed energy to the show. The third look is impeccably styled, featuring a cream coloured sleeveless top and loose fitting trousers. Look seven was a high-low yellow tank top paired with tan shorts. Jones also created multiple gorgeous matching sets, like the canary yellow cropped long-sleeve top and matching skirt with a high thigh slit. The closing look was a luxe silky tan jumpsuit with a sheer cropped jacket layered on top. - Carlton Jones https://carltonjonescollection.com/



Makeup: Sandy Na with New York Makeup Academy using BULLY BLOCKER @bullyblockerlife @sandytingtingna @newyorkmakeupacademy

Hair: Odete Dasilva using Goldwell & hot tools Varis @odetedasilvahair @goldwellus @varisnorthamerica

Nail Artist: Bernadette Thompson for The Bernadette Thompson Nail Collection @bernadettenails

