Daily Session Report for Monday, September 19, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 19, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Austin Davis.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 146

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 146

Bills Referred

HB 2810 Labor and Industry

HB 2820 Judiciary

HB 2821 Transportation

HB 2822 Transportation

HB 2823 Transportation

HB 2824 Health

HB 2825 Finance

HB 2826 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2827 Judiciary

HB 2829 Education

HB 2830 Local Government

HB 2831 Judiciary

HB 2832 Transportation

HB 2833 Judiciary

HB 2834 State Government

HB 2835 Transportation

HB 2836 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 117 To Appropriations

HB 143 To Appropriations

HB 1671 To Appropriations

HB 2484 To Appropriations

HB 2806 To Appropriations

SB 1173 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 391 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2499 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2637 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2800 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1237 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 146 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2638 From Transportation as Committed

SB 1123 From Transportation as Amended

HR 130 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1178

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2069

HB 2070

HB 2287

HB 2425

HB 2538

HB 2682

HB 2783

SB 302

SB 461

SB 696

SB 738

SB 927

SB 960

SB 1027

SB 1194

HR 74

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2069

HB 2070

SB 302

SB 461

SB 696

SB 738

SB 927

SB 960

HR 74

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.