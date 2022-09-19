Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, September 19, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 19, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Austin Davis.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 146

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 146

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2810   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2820   Judiciary

HB 2821   Transportation

HB 2822   Transportation

HB 2823   Transportation

HB 2824   Health

HB 2825   Finance

HB 2826   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2827   Judiciary

 

HB 2829   Education

HB 2830   Local Government

HB 2831   Judiciary

HB 2832   Transportation

HB 2833   Judiciary

HB 2834   State Government

HB 2835   Transportation

HB 2836   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 117        To Appropriations

HB 143        To Appropriations

HB 1671      To Appropriations

HB 2484      To Appropriations

HB 2806      To Appropriations

SB 1173       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 391        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2499      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2637      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2800      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1237       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 146        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804        From Transportation as Amended

HB 2638      From Transportation as Committed

SB 1123       From Transportation as Amended

HR 130        From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1178

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2069

HB 2070

HB 2287

HB 2425

HB 2538

HB 2682

HB 2783

SB 302

SB 461

SB 696

SB 738

SB 927

SB 960

SB 1027

SB 1194

HR 74

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2069

HB 2070

SB 302

SB 461

SB 696

SB 738

SB 927

SB 960

HR 74

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

