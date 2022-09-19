Daily Session Report for Monday, September 19, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 19, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Austin Davis.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 146
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 146
Bills Referred
HB 2810 Labor and Industry
HB 2820 Judiciary
HB 2821 Transportation
HB 2822 Transportation
HB 2823 Transportation
HB 2824 Health
HB 2825 Finance
HB 2826 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2827 Judiciary
HB 2829 Education
HB 2830 Local Government
HB 2831 Judiciary
HB 2832 Transportation
HB 2833 Judiciary
HB 2834 State Government
HB 2835 Transportation
HB 2836 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 117 To Appropriations
HB 143 To Appropriations
HB 1671 To Appropriations
HB 2484 To Appropriations
HB 2806 To Appropriations
SB 1173 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 391 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2499 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2637 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2800 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1237 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 146 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 804 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2638 From Transportation as Committed
SB 1123 From Transportation as Amended
HR 130 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1178
HB 1254
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2069
HB 2070
HB 2287
HB 2425
HB 2538
HB 2682
HB 2783
SB 302
SB 461
SB 696
SB 738
SB 927
SB 960
SB 1027
SB 1194
HR 74
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1254
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2069
HB 2070
SB 302
SB 461
SB 696
SB 738
SB 927
SB 960
HR 74
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.