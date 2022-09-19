VETERAN FILM PRODUCER BRUCE NAHIN TEAMS UP WITH DIANNA ROCHELLE JOHNSON TO PRODUCE NEW URBAN COMEDY, “ODD JOBS”
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran business affairs consultant and film producer, Bruce Nahin, CEO of Janick Entertainment and co-founding member of The Chippendales, recently partnered with up with newcomer comic, writer and producer, Dianna Rochelle Johnson to produce, “Odd Jobs,” an urban comedy on reparations currently in development. “Odd Jobs” is being scripted by Dianna Rochelle Johnson, along with Dallas native, Lee Daniels Entertainment and OMV Finalist, Camika S. Spencer, M.A., M.F.A.
Bruce Nahin is a prolific Business affairs consultant and executive producer with over 300 IMDB credits to his name. Nahin is involved in approximately 30 projects per year and will provide this project with stellar advice pertaining to the business of film making.
Nahin is co-founder of Janick Entertainment, a film production company, specializing in quality female empowered independent films.
Now residing in Hollywood, California, Dianna Johnson is originally from Fort Worth, Texas and legally repped by Walter Mosley and Associates.
“Odd Jobs” is set to start production in March 2023.
