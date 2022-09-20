Ship.com Fills Void Left by Facebook Abandoning Live Shopping Feature; ShipLive Provides Holiday Sales Continuity
Facebook Live sellers can continue to broadcast Live events on Facebook when they use the self-setup ShipLive platform for Live Comment Selling
Online sellers used to driving sales through Facebook can be assured of business continuity when they use Ship.com to keep going live on Facebook. Ship.com offers an easy way to get started.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship.com, a technology company that helps small e-commerce businesses grow exponentially, is offering online sellers, who rely on Facebook to Go Live, holiday sales continuity with the ShipLive integration for Facebook. Effective immediately, Facebook Live sellers can continue to broadcast Live events on Facebook to make sales and attract new customers when they use the ShipLive platform for Live Comment Selling, Replay Selling and Quick Live (Reel Selling). Ship.com is also announcing a promotion to make the transition easy and seamless for live sellers on Facebook.
— Joseph DiSorbo, Founder and CEO
Facebook recently announced plans to discontinue the ability of users to create product playlists or tag products in their Facebook Live videos. Using the self-setup ShipLive platform, sellers can still create their product playlists, host their Live events, and Go Live on Facebook within minutes.
“Facebook is abandoning live sellers at a crucial time, right before the holiday season,” said Joseph DiSorbo, Founder and CEO.
“Online sellers used to driving sales and reaching new customers through Facebook can be assured of business continuity when they use Ship.com to keep going live on Facebook with a product successful sellers rely upon. Ship.com offers an easy way to get started to make this change seamless.”
How it Works
Direct sellers use ShipLive to set up their product playlists for Live Shows on Facebook through Ship.com; after the completion of a Live Show, which automates live comment selling, automatically invoice customers and collect payment using ShipPay, Square, Paypal or Shopify, and; finally, sellers use ShipOrder to quickly and seamlessly print shipping labels at the lowest rates offered by UPS or USPS to easily and cost effectively ship customer orders.
Current Facebook live sellers can make a seamless transition when they use the Ship.com Go Live Promotion, including: $100 in Facebook advertising to boost Live Shows on Facebook using Ship.com; a 14-Day $0 Executive Trial; Individual media coaching session with access to a live selling expert; a dedicated success transition manager; first access to the new ShipLive social selling tool; and access to the Ship.com invite-only Facebook Mastermind Group.
Facebook sellers can visit the Live Selling Sign-up page or visit the Ship.com blog to learn more about the promotion.
About Ship.com
Ship delivers an easy-to-use, unified platform for Livestream selling, collecting payment, shipping orders, and processing returns. Ship.com started as a place to make it easy for direct sellers to print shipping labels, invoice customers, track shipments, process returns and connect with their customers. Ship.com also offers a Venmo-like app for consumer shipping, order tracking, and sharing. Today Ship is the choice for sellers who want easy-to-use tools to connect with online shoppers, grow their business, and gain the freedom to get the most out of their business and life. To learn more visit www.ship.com.
