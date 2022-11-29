Ship.com Delivers Five Holiday Tips and Rate Savings for Small Businesses and Shopify Stores During Peak Shipping Season
Small e-commerce businesses and Shopify Stores can maximize their profits with holiday tips, exclusive rates, and new blog, ShippingforSmallBusiness.com
Small e-commerce businesses and Shopify Stores can maximize their profits with holiday tips, exclusive rates, and new blog, ShippingforSmallBusiness.com

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 29, 2022 -- Ship.com, a technology company that helps small e-commerce businesses grow exponentially, announced holiday tips, including exclusive rates, for the peak-shipping season along with a new informational blog to help small businesses save money and time during the holiday season.

"I've been in business for almost six years. As soon as I was introduced to Ship.com, I never looked elsewhere for my shipping needs. I love the no-frills, click-and-print process for shipping." — Maureen M. Shopify Fashion Boutique Owner
— Maureen M. Shopify Fashion Boutique Owner
"Ship.com is dedicated to making shipping for small business easy and affordable, creating a level playing field for small business shipping, " said Kyle Henzel, Head of Operations at Ship.com. "Today, more than ten thousand small businesses rely on Ship.com to simplify, scale and supercharge their sales."
Five Holiday Tips
1. Avoid Holiday Surcharges and Peak Season Shipping Fees
Using Ship.com, small businesses get access to the lowest USPS and UPS rates available with absolutely no holiday surcharges for shipping. Ship.com also makes it easy to insure packages when purchasing shipping labels.
2. Automatic Order Syncing Means No More Manual Data Entry
Instead of entering the information for each individual order to print a shipping label, Ship.com automatically integrates with online stores (such as Shopify, Square, PayPal, and Etsy) and offers an easy way to print labels in just three clicks.
3. Send Personalized Holiday Emails To Increase Sales
Using Ship.com email communication tools sellers can create holiday sales emails and add tags that will auto-populate customer names, their previous orders, and much more. Sellers can create one email and customize so buyers feel like each email was sent specifically to them.
4. Free Home Pick-Up Means No Standing in Lines at the Post Office
Small business owners can avoid holiday lines at the post office (and save time and gas money) when using Ship.com to schedule free USPS home pick-ups, at no extra charge. For those who still want to drop off their packages at the post office, Ship generates a shipping manifest to make those drop offs seamless and easy.
5. Order Tracking for Both Customers and Sellers Keeps People Informed
Buyers expect to track their shipments, and it is equally important that sellers also have an overview of all shipments. The Ship.com detailed tracking system provides both with peace of mind and automatically sends updates on every step of a shipment’s journey.
Free Blog at www.ShippingForSmallBusiness.com
Additional resources for small business are available on the Ship.com Blog covering topics such as UPS and USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines, Eco-Friendly Shipping Practices Just for Small Business, Where to Get Holiday Shipping Supplies, and How to Create an At Home Shipping Station. Looking forward to the New Year, Ship.com also offers resources on topics such as Small Boutique Business Budgeting 101 , Bookkeeping Basics for Online Boutiques, and Three Ways to Inflation Proof your Business. For more information, visit www.shippingforsmallbusiness.com.
About Shopify Integration
Ship.com offers a direct integration with Shopify to simplify order shipping for small business owners. The free app has been through the Shopify approval process and provides a simple easy way to ship orders from multiple channels and communicate with customers. Users can download the free Ship.com app from the Shopify App Store and connect their Shopify store in minutes. Shopify orders are seamlessly imported into the Ship.com seller dashboard to provide users with access to shipping at the lowest rates available on USPS and UPS as well as their favorite Ship.com seller features, including rewards and email marketing. With the Shopify and Ship.com integration, Shopify merchants can automatically import their Shopify orders into the Ship.com seller platform, purchase shipping labels, create personalized marketing campaigns that engage shoppers, and capitalize on the up-sell and cross-sell opportunities that occur throughout their Shopify buyers’ customer journeys.
About Ship.com
At Ship.com, what began as a simple tool for shipping orders has turned into a versatile platform that integrates with Shopify, Square, Etsy, Paypal and more. Ship.com makes it easy for small businesses to print shipping labels, invoice customers, track and insure shipments, process returns and connect with their online buyers. Ship.com also offers a Venmo-like app for consumer shipping, order tracking, and sharing. To learn more visit www.ship.com.
