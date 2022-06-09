Ship.com Announces $0 Trial of Shipping Platform Optimized for Small Business
The 14-Day trial optimized for Shopify, Square and Paypal users and provides full access to all Ship.com services.
Ship users love ShipOrder for easily shipping orders with discounted rates from USPS and UPS; sending automated emails related to shipping and customer orders; and creating automatic backorders .”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship.com announced today a 14-Day trial of its ShipOrder shipping platform optimized for small eCommerce business owners. Designed for busy entrepreneurs the Ship.com platform makes it easy to ship orders on time, keep costs down, and keep customer satisfaction up. The 14-Day trial is offered at $0 and provides full access to all Ship.com services. The trial includes also access to the new ShipLive product.
— Kyle Henzel, President of Ship.com
ShipLive is an automated live selling platform for Facebook designed for small retailers to increase revenues from their existing customer base from their phone or desktop. The Ship.com platform helps small retailers sell products, collect payments, ship orders, and manage customer communications with ease. Ship.com works with popular eCommerce platforms and checkout software, including Shopify, Square and Paypal.
“A recent customer survey of Ship.com users highlighted the top benefits of using the ShipOrder shipping platform to manage their orders,” said Kyle Henzel, President of Ship.com. “Ship users love ShipOrder for its ease of use to quickly ship orders with discounted rates from USPS and UPS; send automated emails related to shipping and customer orders; and create automatic backorders for orders not shipped within five to six business days.”
Ship.com customer, Stephanie, with three children and a small home clothing boutique to run didn’t have time for complicated shipping or post office lines. Stephanie needed to simplify her operations and spare her the headaches. So she started to use ShipOrder for her small business shipping needs. Now Stephanie is able to get beautiful clothes to her customers quickly and without any hassle, while saving precious time and money.
Like Stephanie, Ship does not want small businesses to spend time dealing with the headaches of complicated shipping. Ship is focused on the success of small businesses to increase sales and grow their business.
Seven Features of the ShipOrder Shipping Platform for Small Business
1. Discounted shipping labels
Using ShipOrder, small business owners automatically get discounted shipping labels. ShipOrder shows exactly how much each package will cost before sending it.
2. Convenient Package Pickup and Drop off
Whether it’s travel time or time spent in queues, this is time that could be spent increasing sales.
ShipOrder allows small business owners to schedule a next-day carrier pickup in just 2-clicks when shipping using USPS.
Small business owners can also select a convenient drop off location through UPS Access Point® locations when shipping using UPS.
3. Automatic order importing to save time
When a small business syncs their brand to Ship.com, their customer order information is automatically imported, saving time, reducing shipping errors, and preventing customer dissatisfaction.
4. Quickly and easily combine orders to lower shipping costs
ShipOrder enables business owners to quickly and easily combine multiple orders from a customer to create one shipping label. This means delivering multiple orders in one package, reducing shipments and saving precious time and money not to mention the environment.
5. Batch purchasing to drive efficiencies
Businesses rely on batch purchasing to buy several labels at once, print multiple labels, pack lists, or packing sheets. This helps businesses ship more packages in less time, by reducing those repetitive processes as well as human errors.
6. Easily print a scan form, pick and pack slips
Shipping a large number of packages at once is simple with the ShipOrder platform which makes it easy to create a scan form, a single sheet of paper listing multiple shipments being sent, which the Post Office requires.
ShipOrder also enables business owners to create a printable page listing all of the items in a customer order, combined by item, for picking and packing orders more quickly and accurately.
7. Quickly process returns
ShipOrder allows business owners to quickly and easily email return shipping labels through the ShipOrder shipping platform, reducing customer support time and improving customer satisfaction.
About Ship.com
Ship.com delivers an easy-to-use, unified platform for Livestream selling, collecting payment, shipping orders, and processing returns. Small eCommerce business owners choose Ship.com for its easy-to-use tools to connect with online shoppers, grow their business, and get the most out of their business and life.
