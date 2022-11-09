Indie Game Ruins Is Available Now on Steam

Ruins, an Open-World Retro Adventure Game, Is Available on Steam Now.

USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruins is an engaging and fun game that transports you to a mysterious world as you navigate through a journey of discovery. Characteristic of many popular fantasy titles, you'll find yourself uncovering a lost kingdom as you travel through dangerous dungeons and solve complex puzzles and fierce battle creatures.

Ruins originated as a small project among a few hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The game Ruins' was created as a concept as part of a school assignment, and the team fell so much in love with it that they decided to make it into a full-size game.

The team comprises only three people, headed by lead game designer Mathis and supported by sound designer Kenneth and tester Anders. All with their own unique background, they've contributed their technical and creative skills to make Ruins what it is today. The title is the team's first full-sized game; aside from other small projects in the past, none of them have worked on something of this magnitude before.

Ruins are heavily inspired by the classic tales of adventure Mathis, Kenneth, and Anders grew up with, namely those from The Legend of Zelda, the Ghibli movies, and Disney. They wanted to create a game that gave players the feeling of discovery and exploration while also being easy to understand and fun for everyone.

If you're a fan of fantasy games, then Ruins is one you'll want to keep an eye on. With its charming art style, captivating story, and fun gameplay, it's sure to be a hit with gamers of all ages.

Buy Ruins today on Steam, and be one of the first to play the game. Its creators plan to continue supporting the game with updates and new content in the coming months.

Ruins Trailer