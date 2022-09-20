Health Cost IQ Has Been Selected to Join NYU Stern's Endless Frontier Labs 2022 - 2023 Cohort

About

Health Cost IQ, LLC (HCQ) is leading innovation in predictive modeling, cost and population health management analytics, risk stratification and risk profiling of insured populations, and data-driven, evidence-based business decision support for organizations such as payers, self-funded and self-insured employers, public school consortiums, managing general underwriters, medical management companies, professional employer organizations, hospitals, health systems, ACOs, and other risk-holding fiduciaries. HCQ’s mission is to help risk-holding fiduciaries accurately identify and proactively address the causes and sources of their ever-increasing healthcare costs. For more information about Health Cost IQ, visit: https://www.healthcostiq.com

