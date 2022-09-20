Health Cost IQ Has Been Selected to Join NYU Stern's Endless Frontier Labs 2022 - 2023 Cohort
We look forward to working with EFL mentors, NYU Stern MBA students, and the rest of the other groundbreaking companies selected for the Digital Tech track
Our admission into this highly selective program validates our company’s groundbreaking technology and enables us to solidify our unique market position while maintaining technological superiority.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Cost IQ (https://www.healthcostiq.com), a leading enterprise SaaS software company that is helping employers save BIG by permanently lowering their healthcare costs using first-of-its-kind smart algorithms, today announced its selection into the Endless Frontier Labs 2022-2023 cohort.
— Jude Odu, Founder and CEO
Endless Frontier Labs (EFL), a program for early-stage science and technology-based startups at New York University Stern School of Business, is structured to optimize each startup’s chance of scaling into a successful company through a goals-based mentoring process. EFL mentors are experienced entrepreneurs who have built and exited successful companies, world-renowned scientists and technical experts, and well-known venture capital and angel investors.
Over nine months, EFL mentors work with admitted founders to set goals for the startups to accomplish and act as an informal advisory board to guide founders on how best to scale their businesses. Startups making progress are able to attract financing from investors in the program.
“Our mission is to bridge the gap between science and markets. We believe business strategy, validation by scientific peers, and connections to investors are critical for the successful commercialization of scientific breakthroughs. To that end, EFL provides founders access to an unparalleled network of business coaches, scientists, investors, and Stern MBA students to help transform their ideas into high-growth businesses,” said NYU Stern Professor Deepak Hegde, Founding Director of EFL.
“Our admission into NYU’s highly selective EFL program further validates our company’s forward momentum and our groundbreaking technology,” noted Jude Odu, Health Cost IQ’s founder and CEO, adding that the company will use the opportunity to “continue on its path toward more product innovation and will work to expand and solidify its unique market position while maintaining technological superiority over the competition.”
About Health Cost IQ
Health Cost IQ (HCQ) is a leading enterprise SaaS company that helps employers significantly lower their health costs using smart algorithms. Employers today are facing enormous pressure to rein in health costs. Over half of all employer health spending in the US is unnecessary, wasteful, preventable, redundant, or inefficient, causing hundreds of billions of dollars annually in avoidable spending. Health Cost IQ uses first-of-its-kind smart algorithms to tackle the high cost of care within employer health plans and helps employers save BIG by significantly lowering their health costs, eliminating costly inefficiencies, lowering inherent risk, increasing efficiency of operations and payment integrity, and putting a permanent end to wasteful health spending. For more information about Health Cost IQ, visit our website: https://www.healthcostiq.com
About EFL
Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) is a nine-month program at NYU Stern for early-stage science- and technology-based startups. Startup founders are advised by serial entrepreneurs, investors, and technical mentors to accomplish individualized business goals at eight-week intervals. These goals are designed to maximize each startup’s chance of growing into a high-growth business. Those that meet their goals are likely to attract investment from EFL mentors, as well as from one of the many venture capital firms that are represented in the program. While companies in the EFL program do not require an NYU affiliation to participate, all companies will benefit from access to and support from NYU scientists and Stern MBA students.
