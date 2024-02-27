Seasoned SaaS Executive Adit Parasuram to Join Health Cost IQ
New Chief Commercial Officer to Focus on Strategic Partnerships and Company Growth
We are thrilled to announce the addition of Adit Parasuram to our team at HCIQ as our newest asset in propelling our growth trajectory.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Cost IQ (HCIQ) today announced that Adit Parasuram will join HCIQ as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 1, 2024.
— Jude Odu, Founder and CEO at HCIQ
Parasuram will join HCIQ from OM Healthcare, where he was EVP Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer for over three years. Parasuram will bring a decade of experience in healthcare technology to HCIQ to focus on strategic partnerships, corporate strategy, and non-acute growth.
Before OM Healthcare, Parasuram led business development for Binary Fountain, a Press Ganey company, where he was responsible for growth, partnerships, and M&A. Parasuram started his career in digital media, most recently at VUBIQUITY, an Amdocs company (NASDAQ: DOX), where he contributed to the development of new market verticals and expansion into new territories, ultimately bringing business operations to 30+ counties and earnings to over $250M in annual revenue. Before VUBIQUITY, Parasuram held senior positions in both Sales and Operations in Media and Entertainment at large multinational British Telecommunications (London Stock Exchange: BT.A) and Intelsat.
“Joining Health Cost IQ, I am inspired by the innovation, diligence, and mission to reduce health costs for our customers by eliminating waste and inefficiencies.,” says Parasuram. “As we navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, my focus will be driving revenue, cultivating strategic partnerships, fostering growth, and ensuring that Health Cost IQ meets market and customer needs. Together, with the dedicated team, we will amplify our market presence, elevate the customer experience, and forge new avenues of success.”
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Adit Parasuram to our team at HCIQ as our newest asset in propelling our growth trajectory,” says Jude Odu, Founder and CEO at HCIQ. “With a proven track record of strategically navigating emerging markets and fostering sustainable development in previous ventures, Adit brings a wealth of expertise to our organization. He is a seasoned SaaS executive with a passion for scaling businesses. With his deep well of experience, he is poised to play a pivotal role in driving HCIQ forward during this critical phase of our evolution.”
About Health Cost IQ: Health Cost IQ (HCIQ) exists to help self-insured entities save money within their health plans. Leveraging its proprietary HealthAnalytIQ software platform, HCIQ can identify problematic utilization patterns and risk trends, forecast future healthcare costs, predict potentially high-use, high-cost members, and identify medical claims payment irregularities and pharmacy utilization inefficiencies. Armed with these insights, customers are empowered to make strategic changes in their health plan spending and reclaim an average of 20-30% annually. Visit healthcostiq.com for more information.
Jennifer Keller
Health Cost IQ
+1 615-712-5337
jkeller@healthcostiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn