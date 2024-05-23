Health Cost IQ Announces Partnership with 1850 Plan Services

About

Health Cost IQ (HCIQ) exists to help self-insured entities save money within their health plans. Leveraging its proprietary HealthAnalytIQ software platform, HCIQ can identify problematic utilization patterns and risk trends, forecast future healthcare costs, predict potentially high-use, high-cost members, and identify medical claims payment irregularities and pharmacy utilization inefficiencies. Armed with these insights, customers are empowered to make strategic changes in their health plan spending and reclaim an average of 20-30% annually.

https://www.healthcostiq.com