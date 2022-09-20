Brylie Schmidt, the Latest Brand Ambassador Working with MIT45, is Helping Take the Company into the Fitness Market
The up-and-coming fitness model, influencer and brand ambassador has joined with MIT45 as the company breaks into the fitness industry
I’m excited to share this with the fitness world. I’m always looking to improve performance, and this has become an essential part of my life in maximizing my focus and energy.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brylie Schmidt is the latest brand ambassador to partner with MIT45. As a fitness enthusiast turned fitness model and influencer, Ms. Schmidt has built a small but strong following in social media due to her positive attitude and ultra-competitive spirit that results in hardcore workouts in the gym that have gone viral. She recently partnered with MIT45 after discovering the brand and the good they are doing across the country. This is yet another fitness influencer working with the MIT45 team.
— Brylie Schmidt, Fitness Model and Brand Ambassador
Ms. Schmidt was raised in the surrounding Salt Lake City area, where she developed a highly competitive mindset and strong work ethic, largely influenced by a strong family bond with strict routines. In 2021 she decided to leave her hometown and move to Scottsdale, AZ with her fiancé and also brand ambassador to MIT45, Chase Douglas, to pursue new opportunities and continue a path of growth. In her words, “I’ve found MIT45 Boost to be a great pre-workout and post-workout supplement, and I’m excited to share this with the fitness world. I’m always looking to improve performance, and this has become an essential part of my life in maximizing my focus and energy without the usual pre-workout crash. “
For the past 3 years, MIT45 has solidified their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry. They were recently named a Top 3 Innovative Company in 2022. They were recently recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent workplace culture developed over the previous couple of years and for leading the charge for the regulation of the industry.
When asked about why she chose to work with MIT45, Ms. Schmidt said, “It’s not only how effective their products are, but with the leadership and management team at MIT45. As I got to know the team I was more and more impressed with the company. It starts at the top and the executive team has integrity, they have a heart, and they live for helping others and want to help further peoples’ dreams.”
This collaboration is likely to help expand kratom to mainstream channels and help bring this often-called miracle plant from Asia to millions of new people. The hope is to help women from all walks of life live a more fulfilled and improved daily experience.
###
To learn more about Brylie Schmidt you can follow her on Instagram by going here. You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here