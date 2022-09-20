Crowe & Dunlevy Completing Move to New Offices in Tulsa

Firm expected to open new location at 222 N. Detroit Avenue on Sept. 26, 2022

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy, which recently celebrated its 120th anniversary, will soon be celebrating another milestone when it becomes the first tenant to occupy office space in the 222 N. Detroit Building in Tulsa.

Crowe & Dunlevy expects to open its doors to the new space on Sept. 26. The firm will occupy more than 34,000 square feet on the building’s sixth floor.

Teaming with Tulsa-based KKT Architects and Flintco, the law firm designed and built space that prioritizes functionality, technology and efficiency while also promoting connectivity and comfort. The firm shifted its focus from the traditional heavy allocation of square footage to individual offices and toward work café and other connection spaces facilitating collaboration and interaction among its team and visitors. The space will also include a gallery for the collection of works by Tulsa artists the firm has accumulated during its 30 years of supporting their efforts.

The firm’s new address will be 222 North Detroit Avenue, Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74120 and its main telephone number will remain (918) 592-9800.

For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.

