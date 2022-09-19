Fine Tune VP of Uniform Services, Angie Claeys, Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award
Angie navigates the industry's complexities with finesse and manages even the trickiest processes with a steady hand.”CHICAGO, IL, US, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Angie Claeys, Fine Tune’s VP of Uniform Services, as a 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winner.
— Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune
The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.
Angie is recognized for her work with clients in what is known as the “Client Implementation Phase”—the beginning of the Fine Tune client service lifecycle. In this capacity, Angie has helped shape the supply chain by using her world-class, industry-insider knowledge to provide clients with absolutely optimal uniform rental contracts, generating 20-50% client savings.
Over the past year, Angie’s work with clients has been even more impactful among the current landscape of inflation, supply disruptions and labor shortages, as many vendors have been using these factors as margin-grabbing opportunities. This practice has complicated the already nuanced and burdensome uniform rental expense category, making it increasingly difficult for procurement/supply chain folks to wrap their head around the expense and secure truly competitive deals. Angie’s work helps pull out and discern what is real versus contrived for margin-grabbing purposes, keeping things market competitive and taking the added burden and confusion off the procurement and supply chain clients’ plates.
The level of service Angie provides clients is made especially noteworthy through her vast yet intricate experience and knowledge of the uniform rental service. Before joining the Fine Tune team, she spent 13 years at Aramark Uniform Services’ South Bend, Ind., facility—one of the largest in the country—working her way up from sales and service to general manager and then on to VP of operations, serving as the only female and the youngest executive to hold the title at that time. Such a breadth of experience and understanding of how every aspect within the uniform rental operation influences client costs and service levels gives clients access to unparalleled insights—and thus, the most optimal expense programs.
“Angie Claeys is a dynamic leader who has excelled in the traditionally male-dominated uniform rental industry, not despite being a woman, but because she is a woman who practiced and developed the confidence and tenacity to reach her goals. Angie is a master of her craft. The deeply nuanced knowledge and experience she has acquired over her career is invaluable to clients who had historically struggled with the burdensome nature of the uniform rental category. Angie navigates the industry's complexities with finesse and manages even the trickiest processes with a steady hand," commented Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune.
“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I’m proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year’s and past years’ winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
Richard Young
Fine Tune
ryoung@finetuneus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn