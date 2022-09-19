FDLE arrests Punta Gorda man for sexual activity with minors

Sept. 19, 2022PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Joseph Subic Jr., 66, of Punta Gorda on Friday, Sept. 16 on two counts of unlawful sex with a minor, two counts of prohibited computer use, two counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and three counts of interference with child custody, all felonies.

Charges against Subic and his subsequent arrest came after a joint investigation by FDLE and the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

In June, SPPD began an investigation of runaway juveniles. During the investigation, detectives learned that two teenage girls had received payment for nude photographs and for accompanying an older man to hotels and his residence for sexual activity.

Further investigation revealed Subic as the suspect who traveled from his home in Charlotte County to Pinellas County to meet the minor girls.

Subic is being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail pending transfer to the Pinellas County Jail. He will be held on a $300,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

