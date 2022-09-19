Submit Release
FDLE arrests Jamaican resident for traveling to meet a child for sexual activity

For Immediate Release
September 19, 2022
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, of Jamaica, for one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.
 
FDLE began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female. Using a common messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent.
 
He was booked into the Escambia County Jail and held on no bond pending first appearance.  The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
 
